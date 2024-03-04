Manifesto Reviews- Part-Time Officers: Trans Officer Candidates

Emma Burnett

Harry Forsyth:

Main Manifesto Points:

Continuing to provide, and improving the regularity, of a variety of social events for the Trans and Nonbinary community.

Solidifying Trans inclusion and education into sport at the university.

Educating staff, especially support staff, on how they can support trans students.

Raising awareness of trans issues and dispelling misconceptions about our community.

Representing your voices.

“I am dedicated to forging a space in the SU, at UoN, and in Nottingham where Trans lives are supported, enriched and represented”.

Harry is rerunning for the position of Trans and Non-binary Students Officer this year. He describes himself as having “a very strong passion for Trans rights, Trans lives and our Trans community – especially within the university”.

This year, Harry wants to solidify the progress he has made and the work that he has started in his position as Trans and Non-binary Students Officer over the past year. He accepts that progress has been made, but maintains that the university are still not providing adequate support for Trans students.

Therefore, this year he is committed to increasing the amount of fun social activities and supportive / informative sessions available, hoping to attract participation for the wider community.

He wants to educate staff on supporting trans students

He also wants to improve inclusion for the Trans community in UoNsport, ensuring that there is a permanent ethos established for trans participation in sport. Within this, he wants to educate staff on supporting trans students and dispelling misinformation about the community. This extends to fostering a university space that is well-informed and educated on these issues.

Harry is dedicated to representing the underrepresented voices of the trans community, making sure that all trans people in the student community are heard and respected. “I believe in the power of Trans people, the strength of our community, and the need for an improvement in our treatment”.

Harry’s manifesto is well-organised and precise; it is clear that he has a high level of expertise and passion in the Trans and Non-binary community. It would be great to see a little more detail in some of his aims for the year, indicating exactly how they will be implemented.

