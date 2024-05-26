“Full of Commotion, Character and Comical One-Liners” – Theatre Review: Cluedo 2 @ Theatre Royal

Katie Barr

After the success that followed the original play, Cluedo 2 is back with a hilarious new whodunit. Set in the swinging 60’s, as evidenced by the bright costumes, the audience meets a host of suspects and a house full of secrets, all wrapped up in an intriguing murder mystery which evolves with each new character introduction. Katie Barr reviews.

With a star-studded cast, it is unsurprising that the turn out for this performance was massive. West End star Jason Durr and Coronation Street alumni/reigning champion of Strictly Come Dancing Ellie Leach were two of the many talents who crossed the stage this evening. Honourable mentions also need to be made for Jack Bennett, Hanah Boyce, Dawn Buckland, Liam Horrigan, Edward Howells, Tiwai Muza, and Gabriel Paul.

Their secrets are spilled as they race from room to room trying to decipher who the killer is

Whether you are a fan of the board game or have been awaiting the sequel since the first play, this new instalment is a treat. As a viewer who had not seen the original, there was no need, as this was an exciting storyline independent of its predecessor. With a plot that centres around a failing rock legend and the mysterious goings on in Gravney Manor, the audience is left in a constant state of wonder regarding what is happening and questioning what more could go wrong in this chaotic comedy of an evening. As the bodies pile up, it is revealed that each colourful character isn’t exactly who they seem. Their secrets are spilled as they race from room to room trying to decipher who the killer is and survive the night trapped in Gravney Manor.

I found the overdramatised style, increasingly exaggerated reactions, and delivery of lines to be lost on me

Whilst there were hilarious points throughout the performance that had the entire audience in stitches, and the witty innuendos had me laughing along (the food-based innuendos delivered by Mrs. White and Wadsworth were comedic genius that outshone the entire second act), I found the overdramatised style, increasingly exaggerated reactions, and delivery of lines to be lost on me. With the supposedly funny musical breaks full of awkward transitions, I felt this melodramatic choice not only lengthened the interlude so that I lost interest, but also distracted from the plot. However, the quirky nature of these pauses does fit the eccentricity of the play, so perhaps this disparity between my reaction and that of the audience was due to different tastes in comedy.

What cannot be faulted, however, is the set design. A typical set in a Mark Bell production, it was ingeniously crafted and integrated into the show with the cast members expertly handling the props and set pieces to simulate movement between rooms. This version of the board game has seemingly eliminated the need for walls: a surprising yet effective move as it allows for swift transitions, maintaining the frantic energy for the many chases through the mansion.

The real fun behind the performance was trying to work out did it, with the plot growing more and more absurd

Throughout the performance, a clear favourite emerges; Dawn Buckland in the role of Mrs. White shines with her sarcastic wit. Much can also be said about Hannah Boyce’s portrayal of Mrs. Peacock, which certainly resonated with the traditional British delivery of iconic lines. The entire cast maintains high energy and pace, seemingly being everywhere at once and enhancing the illusion that the house is alive and full of secret passageways. The real fun behind the performance was trying to work out did it, with the plot growing more and more absurd towards the end, leaving the audience in a state of confusion whilst also realising that not everyone is as innocent as they seem.

Overall, a classic slapstick, light-hearted comedy that pays tribute to a classic game of whodunnit!

