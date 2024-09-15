Impact’s Music Essentials: Summer Listening 24

Ellie-Mae Davies

Summer is one the best times of the year to be blasting great music. Whether you’re in a pub garden or soaking up the sun outdoors, summer hits can transform your mood and your summer. Impact’s Ellie-Mae Davies gives her top 10 essential summer songs, perfect for any sunny playlist.

I love summer for so many different reasons, one being an opportunity to listen to some of my favourite sunny songs both alone, like on a walk, or with my friends and family, like at a barbecue. I think the perfect summer playlist has to have a blend of songs from different genres and different decades, reflected in this list, and also must feel warm and bright.

Sexy to Someone – Clairo

Just released a few weeks ago, Clairo’s new song Sexy to Someone is a perfect track for a chill, sunny afternoon. I love Clairo’s soft vocals on this track mixed with its chilled beat, and particularly its range of instruments, like the use of horns and synthesisers. It’s certainly going to be added to my summer reading playlist!

Sunshine – TIEKS, Dan Harkna (Radio Edit)

This song is one of my favourites to put on when the weather’s getting warm. Released in 2015 through the Ministry of Sound, this song brings back a lot of summer nostalgia for me and probably a lot of others too. Dan Harkna’s smooth vocals alongside the upbeat, sunny vibe of this song makes it a perfect addition to a summer playlist. Also, the music video consists of Dachshund dogs, what’s not to love?!

Could You Be Loved – Bob Marley & The Wailers

Recognisable from its first few notes, an absolute summer classic is Bob Marley & The Wailers’ Could You Be Loved. The song was released in 1980 and actually written on an aeroplane! This song is arguably appropriate to play any time of year, but feels best-suited to the summer season. I particularly love this song’s catchy melody line, and added harmonies, as well as its iconic, funky bassline. A classic pick for any summer playlist!

Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter

Another recent recommendation is Sabrina Carpenter’s mega hit Espresso. Released in April, this song is currently one of the top trending songs and oozes summer feels, with its music video even being set on a beach. The song has also granted Sabrina Carpenter her first number-one single on the Billboard Global 200. Who doesn’t want to be singing the iconic lyric “I’m working late ‘cause I’m a singer” all summer?

This Girl – Kungs, Cookin’ On 3 Burners

Originally released by Cookin’ On 3 Burners, with vocals by Kylie Auldist, Kungs remixed This Girl and created one of my favourite ever summer tunes. Kungs’ remix reached number one in several countries including France and Germany, and overall gained lots of popularity globally. I absolutely love the vocals on this track and its general funk/dance feel, and this remix brings a new, upbeat feeling to the original recording.

Let the Sun In – Wallows

A slower but absolutely beautiful feature on this list is Wallows’ Let the Sun In. Taken from their 2018 ‘Spring EP’, the mixture of gorgeous musical elements such as the smooth harmonies and infectious melody lines really do emphasise the beauty of this love song. The lyrics also really do mirror this musical feeling. This song just overall oozes endorphins.

At the River – Groove Armada

My next recommendation is the embodiment of the chill genre in my opinion. Groove Armada’s At the River was released in 1997 on vinyl limited to 500 copies, and then was rereleased in 1999 on the duo’s album ‘Vertigo’. I specifically love the use of trombone on this track and sample inspiration from Patti Page’s Old Cape Cod. I absolutely love this song and have listened to it on every holiday I have been on since I can remember.

honey – Coastal Club

Coastal Club’s song honey is another suggestion I’d recommend for a summer playlist. This bright banger from 2020 could be the perfect indie inspired song for sunny days. Released as the group’s third single, it is Coastal Club’s biggest hit on Spotify. I love its classic love song feel and mix of bass and guitar alongside the gorgeous vocals. It’s definitely worth a listen!

Mr. Blue Sky – Electric Light Orchestra

Summed up in its title, I think this top tier tune is an essential for a sunny day playlist. Perfect to play for an afternoon barbecue, its bright musicality and catchy lyrics easily match the mood of any summer occasion. The song was released in 1977 and featured on the band’s album ‘Out of the Blue’, one of my favourite albums. I think it’s a perfect classic addition to a summer playlist.

Everybody Talks – Neon Trees

To me, this song is the epitome of summer. It’s bright, upbeat vibe and incredibly catchy chorus is such a perfect listen for good weather. The song was released in 2012 and is the band’s most popular song, and it has aged extremely well in my opinion. I love its iconic, 60s-inspired intro and its bubbly chorus, and I will never take it off my summer playlists!

Ellie-Mae Davies

Featured image courtesy of Ethan Robertson via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes made to this image.

In-article videos courtesy of Claire Cottrill, Ministry of Sound, Bob Marley, Sabrina Carpenter, KUNGS, Wallows, Groove Armada, Coastal Club – Topic, ELO, Neon Trees via YouTube.com. No changes made to these videos.

