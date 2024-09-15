The Russian Law: Georgians Fight for Freedom From Moscow

Millie Stere

On May 14th “This country is ours” (translated from Georgian) was graffitied in red paint across the front of the Georgian parliament building in Tbilisi. Across the square, colourfully dressed protesters decorated in Georgian and European Union flags, juxtaposed by the black helmeted riot police, armed with shields and truncheons. For the last two weeks, tens of thousands have been gathering night and day on Rustaveli Street to protest the foreign agents bill that was passed on Tuesday.

Through the chanting and the whistling, I became acquainted with Shorti, a Georgian living in Tbilisi who had been attending the demonstration daily. “We will never stop”, he told me. “We fought it last year and we will again”.

We followed as the police advanced down the street, passing an old woman beseeching them not to hurt her children who were in the square. On this day, arrests were made, with lots of footage of special forces beating detained protesters. Tear gas and firehouses have also been commonly used against civilians. When arriving at the protests you can see many dressed in preparation for these, wearing masks and respirators, saline solution is also handed out among those gathered.

there are fears that the new law will lead to cencorship

So, what is the meaning behind the ‘Foreign Agents Law’ or the ‘Russian Law’, as many refer to it as? The law was first drafted in March 2023, however, was scrapped after the mass protests that followed. It states that media platforms and NGO’s receive 20% of their funding from abroad will have to register as ‘bearing the interest of a foreign power’. There are fears that the new law will lead to censorship and will be used to restrict opposition to the current ruling Georgian Dream Party. The White House has described this move as ‘Kremlin style leadership’. The law is the same as the Foreign Agents Law that was introduced in Russia back in 2012, and subsequently used to suppress the free media.

the party failed to sanction Moscow after the invasion of Ukraine and seemingly took a swing to a more authoritarian style of government

The relationship between Georgia and Russia has always been fragile and complex. Currently, Russia occupies Georgia’s breakaway regions in South Ossetia and Abkhazia. When the Georgian Dream Party came to power in 2013, its leader Bidzina Ivanishvili maintained a liberal political stance and advocated for developing relations with the West. Georgia then went on to gain EU candidacy status in 2023. However, the party failed to sanction Moscow after the invasion of Ukraine and seemingly took a swing to a more authoritarian style of government. For example, the Anti-LGBTQ law that was drafted in March mirrors the one introduced in 2017 in Russia, banning anything deemed LGBTQ propaganda.

This turn away from liberal politics is what has sparked such outrage in Tbilisi. In protest art, Ivanishvili is depicted as one with Putin. On the streets many demonstrators and protesters chant “Glory to Georgia” and that Georgia will never be Russia.

The bill, however, was passed at 5 pm as police drove us from the square. Shorti told me as we were fleeing – “It’s best they leave now before things get more violent, that way we can come back and gather again tonight”. Though the protests weren’t successful this time, the next governmental elections are set to take place in Autumn this year where Georgians will gain hope to have their voices heard.



Millie Stere

Featured image courtesy of Impact’s Millie Stere. No changes were made to the image. For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.