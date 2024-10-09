Boris Johnson’s Consideration of Secret Vaccine Raid During EU Dispute

Thomas Martin

In March 2021, a confidential meeting of senior military officials at Downing Street took place, which saw Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his team discuss a bold strategy.

After two ‘futile’ months of negotiations with the EU, five million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, allegedly stamped for the UK, were being held in the Netherlands. The UK Government demanded action, and the former PM summoned senior British Armed Forces personnel to No. 10. The plan discussed, described as ‘nuts’ by Boris himself, was to launch an aquatic raid on a warehouse in Leiden, the Netherlands, through inflatable boats navigating Dutch canals. Specifically, the Halix plant would be targeted, which was a key part of AstraZeneca’s supply chain. This revelation has come from an extract in his upcoming memoir, ‘Unleashed’, published in the Daily Mail.

Why would the UK consider military action against a fellow NATO ally?

Which raises the question: Why would the UK consider military action against a fellow NATO ally? During Lockdown, the AstraZeneca vaccine was the subject of a row with the EU over its export across the Channel. The former PM saw AstraZeneca, as ‘trying, in vain’, to export millions of doses to the UK. According to Boris, the EU was treating the UK, ‘with malice and with spite’, with this accusation aided by the European Commission already launching legal action against the AstraZeneca company, on the grounds of contractual breaches. Despite being an AstraZenca-Oxford University UK-based innovation, bureaucratic entanglements almost triggered an aquatic raid on a fellow NATO ally.

Lockdown meant the Dutch authorities would inevitably detect UK forces

One of the PM’s team, the Deputy Chief of the Defence Staff Lieutenant General Doug Chambers, is reported to have described the plan as, ‘certainly feasible’. The plan, in Boris’ own words, was as follows: “We would send one team on a commercial flight to Amsterdam, while another team would use the cover of darkness to cross the Channel in inflatable boats and navigate up the canals.” The operation continued further, “ they would then rendezvous at the target; enter; secure the hostage goods, exfiltrate using an articulated lorry, and make their way to the Channel ports”. The only caveat: lockdown meant the Dutch authorities would inevitably detect UK forces, likely prompting a diplomatic crisis during the pandemic.

It may reassure some readers that our leader is committed to taking all necessary measures to safeguard the nation’s public health, trade, and security interests. However, to others, it may appear as a reckless attempt to emulate the wartime leadership of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill. Regardless, further discussion would be pure speculation with no additional detail available.

