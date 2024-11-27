‘Brat Summer’ is over – it’s time for some ‘Demure’

Amelia Cropley

Farewell, ‘Brat Summer’; welcome to the show, ‘Demure Autumn’!

Oh yes, the fashion trend of the season has quickly changed once again. Although ‘trends’ have recently exited the bandwagon, having been replaced with vibes and aesthetics. The summer of 2024 quickly adopted the aesthetic of a so-called ‘brat summer’ (replacing its predecessor, the ‘hot girl summer’) filled with lime green and bold statements, however, now that summer is over, the ascendant vibe for these incoming colder months is very different. It’s time now for some demure…

So brat is out, but what is demure? And should we embrace it for autumn? Should we be sad to see the end of ‘brat summer’, or can ‘brat autumn’ be a thing too? These phenomena move so fast that once you buy something to fit their aesthetic, snap, suddenly it’s so last season. But maybe – and I am biased in this view – demure is here to stay now it’s begun its reign.

A brat identity is living unapologetically, boldly, and honestly, with a dash of chaos everyone is guilty of.

Following the singer Charli XCX’s new album ‘BRAT’ in June, the trend of embracing a bold identity reemerged in popular culture on a lime green backdrop. In a TikTok interview, Charli XCX defines what it means to be brat as being “just that girl who is a bit messy and likes to party and maybe says dumb things sometimes. She feels herself, but might also have a breakdown, but she parties through it. It’s very honest, very blunt, and a little volatile.” A brat identity is living unapologetically, boldly, and honestly, with a dash of chaos everyone is guilty of. It is self-expression and a defiance of social expectations. It is being an individual and embracing your imperfections in a way that makes you perfect! That is ‘brat’.

But it’s not just an intoxicating mindset and boost of confidence, it is fashion. What is an aesthetic if you can’t visually portray it? Charli XCX single-handedly constructed a new fashionista and its signature style for the summer. We all saw it: festival-esque outfits, Y2K-inspired vibes, dressing up for a casual night, and embracing that party aesthetic we all crave for summer. Brat is a bold fashion statement of chunky jewellery, liquid eyeliner or platform leather knee-high boots. It allowed summer to be unabashedly loud in bright fluorescence, as well as just confident like every annual summer style. With brat, you don’t dress to be cool in the summer sun; you dress to impress.

Alas, demure has taken over fashion for the following season, albeit respectfully so. The demure aesthetic’s claim to fame was sparked by TikToker Jools Lebron, presenting her “very demure, very mindful” make-up for the workplace, and whilst still enjoying a glamorous look, the beauty of demure maintains a respectful daily appearance.

Being demure and taking on the clean-girl aesthetic is a practice very opposing to everything brat. It is sensible, modest and a little reserved but very naturally the centre of the room. Demure in autumn is being focused on going back to education and being organised, perhaps going to bed earlier and staying hydrated. Brat is dancing like no one in the club is watching, and demure is complimenting the girl in the bathroom you’ll never see again. Brat is streaming Charli XCX and edgy anthems, but demure is about having Taylor Swift’s ‘evermore’ on repeat. Brat is vodka, and demure is prosecco. Brat is here for the ride, but demure is for the destination.

demure is a respectful, environment-dependent, less-is-more phenomenon

So, with the extreme divide between the two, of course, this calls for another fashion vibe to headline. Just like Lebron pioneers, demure is a respectful, environment-dependent, less-is-more phenomenon, and the first thing that comes to my mind is Chilton Rory Gilmore’s concealer and lip-gloss look that makes not only her boyfriend but her private school’s heartthrob fall at her feet. A demure look could be subtle sophistication in Ugg boots and a cardigan, or a baby-tee and blue denim. A white shirt tucked elegantly into a skirt or a neat little blazer. So cute!

Jess Cartner-Morley writes that “[d]emure is a low-heeled shoe you can dance in rather than walking home carrying the spike heels that give you blisters.” Finally! I respect anyone who can flawlessly maintain a brat lifestyle, but a flat or low-heeled shoe is undeniably more my style for a night out. A demure style makes the day a little more doable, but now that it is in style, it is appreciated just as much, if not more. I repeat, it’s okay to dress up warm for winter now! Demure is here with peace – so please let it stay.

