NEWPORT COUNTY FRUSTRATED AS NEWPORT HOLD THEM TO GOALLESS DRAW

Despite dominating possession and having the better of the sparse number of chances created, Stuart Maynard’s side were unable to find a breakthrough against Newport County at Meadow Lane.

The Magpies lined up in a slightly unorthodox 3-4-2-1 which, despite looking overly rigid at certain moments, certainly had its benefits. One of these was the control that they were able to have over the ball due to the solidity and assurance provided by the back three, with Lewis Macari, Matthew Platt, and Lucas Ness all playing well despite the distinct lack of danger from opposition striker Kyle Hudlin. County’s system also meant that David McGoldrick, technically by far and away the best player on the pitch, was able to operate effectively in the left half-space to find space and create chances.

Notts County began the game on the front foot, were able to find space in-and-around the opposition’s area, and looked especially deadly from set pieces. However, 15 minutes into the first half the game stagnated and neither side were able to create any clear-cut chances. Notts County’s best chance this half came from a looping ball delivered into striker Alassana Jatta from McGoldrick who headed it back across goal but Newport’s Ciaran Brennan and Matthew Baker bravely blocked multiple attempts on target.

The Magpies began the second half with a much-needed increase in intensity. The majority of their chances and near misses came in this half. The closest Notts County came to scoring was from a flick on at the near post from a corner. Lewis Macari did incredibly well to dig out the near-post ball with his head and the ball’s looping trajectory looked destined for the back of the net, only to hit the underside of the bar and somehow stay out.

Notts County continued to create chances primarily from wide areas. Their attacking efficacy greatly increased when Stuart Maynard changed his wing-backs so that their strong foots were on the outside of the pitch, allowing for crosses to be delivered much more easily. You cannot help thinking that, whilst effective at creating more chances towards the end of the game, Maynard’s system that relies so heavily on crosses into Jatta should have had this implemented from kick off. As the game petered out, Newport County had probably their best chance of the game. As both sets of players were tired opportunities in transition became available and the Welsh side’s substitute Cameron Antwi painfully dragged a right-footed effort wide in the closing stages.

Few criticisms can be levelled at Notts County for their overall performance. They dominated the game and possession, had the better chances, and minimised Newport’s attempts on their goal. On another day, this is a match they comfortably win 2-0. However, this was not the case and, as a result, questions have to be asked of Maynard and his system’s clear inability to create the kind of clear-cut opportunities the Magpies’ faithful were crying out for.

This result means that, as of Sunday morning, the Magpies sit 4th in the table and Newport remain in 16th.

Man of the Match- George Abbott

