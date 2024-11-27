RACING FOR CHANGE: FORMULA 1 DRIVERS UNITE FOR SAFETY AND TRANSPARENCY FOLLOWING SAO PAULO GP

Hanna Ifri

Formula One fans experienced one of the season’s most hazardous races over the weekend

of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, as drivers competed in Brazil’s unrelenting rain. With low

visibility and the track becoming a hazardous slide, the Sao Paulo Grand Prix saw multiple

yellow flags, safety cars, and even a red-flag stoppage due to Franco Colapinto’s crash. The

race that lasted almost four hours was a major reminder to the world how dangerous the

sport of Formula One can be.

Following the race, former drivers Sebastian Vettel and Alexander Wurz launched an

Instagram account for the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA), with

the caption “The Current Formula 1 Drivers #RacingUnited for our Safety, our Sport, our

Fans.” While the fans didn’t know much about the reason behind the Instagram account,

the few rumours were all cleared up as they made an official post making demands to the FIA.

The move of the GDPA to a public platform represents a bold step toward unity and visibility.

Heavy rain was predicted for the Brazilian Grand Prix, making it the most dangerous race of the season and pushing the drivers and their cars to their limits. Drivers found it difficult to

keep control as aquaplaning became a constant threat and officials had to momentarily halt

the race with a red flag due to a serious crash. For many drivers, the risk went beyond

thrilling – it was a close brush with disaster. “How are we allowed to race like this?… Come

on talk to the FIA, I’m trying not to die here”, Oliver Bearman, the 19-year-old reserve driver

was heard saying on his radio.

Post-race, many fans deliberated over social media platforms arguing that the race should

have been cancelled following a dangerous qualification where we saw Alex Albon’s car

reach a point of damage where he couldn’t even race. The race brought to light not only the

fact that driver’s safety was being ignored, but another issue that has been simmering

beneath the surface this season: the continuous fines Formula One drivers have been

subjected to. This year alone, €305,600 has been collected in fines, yet fans and drivers

alike are left wondering where this money goes. There are questions about whether driver

fines are being used to improve safety or if they have just disappeared into a financial abyss

as the FIA has refused to provide clarity on the allocation of the funds despite repeated

requests. And when the FIA is meant to be a non-profit organisation, people are beginning to ask questions.

They obviously want more transparency, safer conditions and a better understanding of how their contributions—including fines—are being used.

The GDPA has long promoted driver safety and has previously worked behind closed doors

with the FIA to enhance track conditions. They were instrumental in promoting important

safety features including enhanced track barriers and the halo device. However, the GDPA

appears to be indicating a move towards greater transparency and direct fan interaction by

opening a public Instagram account.

The move of the GDPA to a public platform represents a bold step toward unity and visibility.

While Formula One has traditionally kept drivers’ safety concerns out of the public eye, the

new GDPA account seems to be telling us that they’re ready to bring these problems to the

public. By turning this into a public affair there is no doubt that the FIA will struggle to ignore their demands and requests. The launch of this account also emphasises how important it is for drivers to speak up for the integrity of the sport overall, not just for themselves.

The GDPA’s message of togetherness is evident in the fact that all current Formula One drivers follow the account. They obviously want more transparency, safer conditions and a better understanding of how their contributions—including fines—are being used.

As Formula One fans wait for what’s next with the GDPA’s Instagram account, the safety of

the Brazilian GP and the question of the fine money remain unsolved. Fans and Drivers alike

are watching to see if the FIA will respond to the growing calls for transparency and

accountability. For fans, the GDPA’s public debut hints that F1 culture is changing; a sport

that has always prioritised the best and the fastest cars may now need to publicly discuss its

approach to safety and accountability. Furthermore, given that drivers are now vocal and

united on these issues, Formula One may be facing a future where safety and transparency

are unavoidable topics.

In an era where safety and accountability are important, will the FIA listen to their drivers?

The answer will most definitely shape the future of the sport for years to come.

Hanna Ifri

Featured image courtesy of [@michalw] via [Unsplash]. Image use license found here (Unsplash). No changes were made to this image.

In article image 1 courtesy of [grandprixdriversassociation] via [Instagram]. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 2 courtesy of [F1] via [Instagram]. No changes were made to this image.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

For further sports content and ways to get involved, follow @ImpactSport on Twitter and Instagram, and like the Impact Sport Facebook page!