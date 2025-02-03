ENGLAND FALL TO SOUTH AFRICA 61-59 IN SECOND MATCH OF VITALITY NETBALL NATIONS CUP

Tom Henigan

The Vitality Roses took on South Africa in their second game of the 2025 Netball Nations Cup, looking to build on their win against Malawi from the night before. England entered this game ranked fourth in the world with their opponents ranked fifth. South Africa were also victorious in their first game of the tournament, beating Uganda 70-45.

Olivia Tchine, England’s starting goal shooter, started the game despite going off injured against Malawi in a match where she did not return to the court.

The Roses growing back into the game could partly be put down to Sanmarie Visser, South Africa’s goal keeper, leaving the game temporarily with an injury

Given the rankings of these two teams, this was always going to be a close matchup. If anything, it looked like South Africa would pull away early on as they took a 10-4 lead in the first part of the first quarter. England fought back though, with Tchine getting the final goal of the quarter at the buzzer to tie the game at 14-14. The Roses growing back into the game could partly be put down to Sanmarie Visser, South Africa’s goal keeper, leaving the game temporarily with an injury when South Africa were up 10-4.

The second quarter was just as even as the first. England struggled to contain South Africa’s goal shooter, Elmere van der Berg. But Tchine and Paige Reed kept pace up front for England. After another intense quarter, the sides entered into halftime with the score at 30-30. Like the first quarter, Tchine scored the final point before the buzzer.

Tchine tied the game at 46-46 as the players headed into their final break before a decisive fourth quarter

Visser returned to the court for South Africa in the third quarter, looking to slow down Tchine who had thrived in the starting goal keeper’s absence. Continuing the theme of the first two quarters, South Africa took the lead with about ten seconds before the end of the third period, but Tchine tied the game at 46-46 as the players headed into their final break before a decisive fourth quarter.

Once again, it was no surprise how close this game was given that the last three times these two teams faced each other, back in December 2023, the results were: England winning 54-51, South Africa winning 61-59, England winning 53-50.

South Africa’s van der Berg opened the scoring in the fourth quarter as the nerves started to creep in around Motorpoint Arena. It looked as if the visitors were beginning to pull away as they took a 54-49 lead with under 10 minutes to go, a big margin in as close a game as this.

England were struggling to keep control of the ball as South Africa extended their lead, neutralising Reed and Tchine. England finally got a point back, making it 58-52 with just under five minutes left, but it seemed the damage had been done after South Africa had dominated the first part of the final quarter.

South Africa’s goal attack, Kamogelo Maseko, seemed to land the decisive blow with over a minute left, making it 61-56

But with the home crowd behind them, the Roses made sure there was a dramatic ending, bringing the game back to 60-56 with two minutes left. South Africa’s goal attack, Kamogelo Maseko, seemed to land the decisive blow with just over a minute to go, making it 61-56. Tchine did as much as she could, bringing it back to 61-59 with 15 seconds to go but South Africa held on for the win in a game that was tied at the end of every quarter except for the fourth.

After a strong performance at goal keeper, Visser was named player of the match. This was despite her going off injured in the first quarter and missing the second quarter, showing the impact Visser had in slowing England down when she was on the court.

We spoke to Beth Cobden, England’s starter at wing defence, after the game. Cobden said that the team knew this game would be a battle but they were obviously disappointed with the result. Speaking about the early 4th quarter, which is where South Africa began to pull away, Cobden said that South Africa’s circle defence came alive and they defended Tchine well. “It was very physical in the circle… We just didn’t adjust… they were working together really well… I think that’s where it broke down.” We asked Cobden about the upcoming match with Uganda in London, where the Roses will have a chance to set up a rematch with South Africa in the final. “Uganda will come out strong… We’ll prepare for (Uganda) but also have South Africa in the back of our minds,” Cobden responded. She did preface that England need to take it a game at a time and highlighted how Uganda pose a real threat, especially with Mary Cholhok, their goal shooter, who plays for Loughborough Lightning.

Cobden also said that she loved the atmosphere at Motorpoint Arena, “it was brilliant to have the fans and the support.”

England face Uganda at the Copper Box Arena on Saturday, February 8th at 5pm. If they win that game they will likely face South Africa in the final on February 9th at 4pm in the Copper Box. You can watch all the action on Sky Sports Mix or Sky Sports YouTube.

Tom Henigan

Featured image courtesy of Morgan Harlow. Permission given to Impact to use. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 1 courtesy of @englandnetball via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.?

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

For further sports content and ways to get involved, follow @ImpactSport on Twitter and Instagram, and like the Impact Sport Facebook page!