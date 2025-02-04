FA CUP FOURTH ROUND PREVIEW

Kian Gadsby

With only 32 teams remaining, the FA Cup is properly heating up, with teams able to cast their eyes towards a potential trip to Wembley. As always, we have the potential for upsets, and some of this rounds’ ties show exactly why fans around the country love this competition.

Exeter City vs Nottingham Forest

Exeter City epitomise the importance of this competition, as some fans say the south coast club owes its existence to the FA cup, after a draw at Old Trafford in 2005 generated them enough revenue to avoid financial difficulty. This year, the Grecians upset in-form Championship side Oxford United in the last round and, despite their poor league form, will hope to cause a surprise.

Forest have been one of the stories of the Premier League season, currently sitting in 3rd place after an amazing start. Although qualifying for the Champions League may be a priority for the Reds, this season may represent their best chance in a long time to win a first FA Cup since 1959.

Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool

Plymouth caused one of the upsets of the third round, going to Brentford and knocking them out. Argyle haven’t won an away league match since April 2024 and currently sit bottom of the championship table. Having just lost star man Morgan Whittaker to Middlesborough, the possibility of upsetting the Premier League leaders look bleak for Plymouth.

However, at Home Park Argyle have the support of a raucous home crowd to cheer them on. New manager Miron Muslic has club record signing Michael Baidoo to count on, and his experience in this seasons Europa League with Elfsborg might provide that extra quality needed to harm the reds defence.

Liverpool have won the Champions League league phase, and at the time of writing are in the Carabao Cup semi-final and top of the Premier League table. The Reds will take this game incredibly seriously, as they will believe they can achieve an unprecedented quadruple.

Leyton Orient vs Manchester City

Leyton Orient had to overcome Derby County in the 3rd round and have been rewarded with a visit of Premier League champions Manchester City. The O’s have been impressive in League One this season, currently in 7th place and only 1 point outside of the play offs. Having won 7 of their last 9, Orient will be brimming with confidence, and they will hope to see an upset at Brisbane Road.

In the 3rd round Manchester City faced an in form lower league team, but pummelled Salford City 8-0 to secure their place in the 4th round. The Blues will fancy their chances of progressing from this game, and they might use it to properly incorporate new signings Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Claudio Echeverri into the squad, ready for a congested second half of the season.

Birmingham City vs Newcastle United

Birmingham City are top of League One, and the Blues look set for an immediate return to the Championship. Backed by an ambitious, big spending ownership group including Tom Brady, Birmingham can finally look the football league rather than down. This match is the biggest that they have played since the takeover, and the Blues will be hoping to show the fruits of their investment against the biggest of opponents.

Their opponents Newcastle United also have very ambitious owners. The Magpies haven’t won a trophy since the 1955 FA Cup and are desperate to end that run. They are currently in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup, and will also fancy a run in this competition, as they will see less fixture congestion than other sides because of their lack of European football.

Doncaster Rovers vs Crystal Palace

As the lowest ranked side left in this competition, Doncaster Rovers will be looking to pull off yet another upset as they host Crystal Palace. Rovers knocked out Hull in the last round on penalties and currently sit in the automatic promotion spots in a congested League Two, so they will fancy their chances of continuing this good form and causing an upset.

Palace knocked out Stockport County in the 3rd round, although the FA Cup represents their final chance at success this season following a mediocre league campaign. The Eagles will be hoping new signing Romain Esse can continue his fine form after scoring on his debut. He will be available for this game, as he wasn’t in the squad for Millwall’s 3rd round game against Dagenham and Redbridge, so he won’t be cup tied.

Featured image courtesy of [@schuh] via [Unsplash]. Image use license found here (Unsplash). No changes were made to this image.

In article image 1 courtesy of [officialnffc] via [Instagram]. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 2 courtesy of [liverpoolfc] via [Instagram]. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 3 courtesy of [drfcofficial] via [Instagram]. No changes were made to this image.

