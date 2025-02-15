Grenfell Tower set to be demolished, government confirms

Ella Bailey

On Friday 7th February, the UK government confirmed its plans to demolish Grenfell Tower, the West London tower block where a tragic fire took 72 lives in 2017. The decision was announced to survivors and bereaved families by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, who stated that the deconstruction will take place after June 2025, which marks the eighth anniversary of the disaster.

The demolition is anticipated to take approximately two years

Engineering assessments have determined that the tower cannot be attainable restored due to the deterioration of its structural integrity, as it’s only currently able to remain stable with the assistance of supports. The demolition is anticipated to take approximately two years, which the government has emphasised will be conducted with compassion appropriate to the sensitivity of the tragic fire eight years ago. Potentially incorporating materials from the Grenfell site into a future possible memorial was also mentioned by the government.

“Disgraceful and unforgivable.”

This decision has prompted a range of mixed reactions, with pressure groups such as Grenfell United criticising the decision for its lack of consultation with survivors and bereaved families, which they described as “disgraceful and unforgivable.”. While Grenfell Next of Kin recognised the difficulty of the decision, acknowledging that the tower’s current state raises safety concerns.

The government has also pledged to help the Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission design a tribute honouring those who lost their lives in the tower block in collaboration with the surrounding community, promising to uplift the voices of survivors and bereaved families while developing the memorial.

“If you don’t see… the tower, the memory will be erased.”

However, the community remains divided over the decision to deconstruct Grenfell Tower, as some are concerned about the safety issues associated with the tower remaining. While others stress the importance of preserving the tower to act as a continuing reminder of the devastating tragedy and a call for justice to those who lost their lives or were affected by the devastating fire. For instance, Hamid Ali Jafari, who lost his father in the tragic incident, said the government’s decision had caused him pain, emphasising the importance of the tower’s image: “If you don’t see… the tower, the memory will be erased”.

