Notts County’s Whitaker And Jatta Lead Late Surge To Hold Off Struggling Tranmere

Notts County kept their automatic promotion hopes alive by edging past Tranmere Rovers 2-1 in an undeserved victory at Meadow Lane.

The hosts struggled to find their feet as Tranmere dominated much of the proceedings.

A late flurry of more promising chances saw Charlie Whitaker finally find the back of the net for Notts County with his effort from just outside the area. He took his shot early and with enough power to overcome the outstretched hand of Luke McGee.

Three minutes later, County’s top scorer Alassana Jatta hit the crossbar with his first effort from close range, before reaching out with his toe to direct the ball into the bottom left corner and send Meadow Lane into elation after a prolonged period of frustration.

Tranmere did hit back before added time with their substitute Kristian Dennis, who looped his header neatly into the left corner from a Chris Merrie cross.

The Magpies got over the line with three points and remain in the play-off places

There were signs of concern with the performance for Stuart Maynard to confront, especially against a side with the evident frailties of Tranmere this season in front of goal, but the Magpies got over the line with three points and remain in the play-off places in England’s fourth division.

The visitors made three changes from their game last Saturday and had not won away from home in the league since October. They were under the guidance of former Premier League manager Nigel Adkins. His tenure at Southampton resulted in back-to-back promotions before being replaced in January 2013 by Mauricio Pochettino.

The man on the other side of the dugout, Stuart Maynard, has considerably less managerial experience, but his side have established themselves amongst the play off places. Will Jarvis made his first start for the club and County had not lost at home since their 1-0 defeat at Meadow Lane to promotion-bound Walsall.

Tranmere’s early offensive pressure reaped no rewards as a tame shot from Omari Patrick offered the first shot on target of the tie, an opportunity that had looked promising for the away side.

Connor Jennings was inches from giving Tranmere the lead, following a pull back across goal from his strike partner Josh Davison.

The home side only gained some much needed respite through an adventurous effort from returning centre-back Jacob Bedeau, who’s powerful strike rose just over the bar.

A lacklustre Notts County continued to allow relegation-threatened Tranmere to dictate the game, surviving a flurry of chances from the side that started the day just one point above the drop zone.

The match remained goalless through the immense defensive efforts of Bedeau, blocking two shots destined for the net, particularly Chris Merrie’s effort from inside the box.

A stunning save from Alex Bass denied Cameron Norman his second goal of the season, following an inviting Patrick cross from the left flank.

The pressure continued to mount from the Rovers, as two attempts in quick succession from Jennings and Davison whistled past the post.

Norman’s second headed chance of the match should have made the net bulge, steering another well delivered Patrick outswinging cross over the bar.

Boos echoed around Meadow Lane at the sound of the referee’s half-time whistle, after a first period that saw the home side second best in all departments.

County needed to turn this game around to satisfy their home support and show why they are in the play-off places, and why they should remain there.

Nigel Adkins’ men have the least amount of goals scored and most scored against in League Two

The hosts struggled to find the breakthrough and put Tranmere to bed. Nigel Adkins’ men have the least amount of goals scored and most scored against in League Two this term, but racked up more shots than County overall.

Tranmere conjured up another big opportunity from a corner as County couldn’t sustain any momentum. Jennings found himself in a position to threaten Bass, but his shot lacked purchase.

Bedeau made another surging run from defence, and he floated a deft ball to find substitute Maï Traoré at the back post, who was stretching to get any direction with his header.

Traoré signed from Norwegian club Fredrikstad on a two and a half year deal, and his header struck the bar late on in his debut against Port Vale where County lost all three points. Maynard has recently been complimentary of his ability since his arrival.

The new signing’s involvement was noticeable as his precise drag back in the midfield sent Whitaker away. He took the shot early and found the bottom left corner with enough power so that McGee wasn’t able to get a strong enough hand to it.

A chance then fell to Jatta, who’s initial strike from close range thundered the crossbar, but he stumbled to the floor and still managed to poke the ball which fell at his feet, into the net.

This sent the home side two up and turned the tides completely. It was a second goal of the campaign for Whitaker and County’s top scorer, Jatta, pushed his tally up to 15 for the season in League Two, with a passionate celebration in front of the supporters in the Kop End.

It was not all said and done for the away side from Liverpool as Dennis made an instant impact, glancing his header accurately off the left post to half the deficit. County needed to manage the game in the final seven minutes of added time, which they did well, and denied Tranmere any deserved points for their efforts.

County head to Fleetwood Town next Saturday in League Two.

Impact’s Man of the Match: Jacob Bedeau

The centre-back was favoured in the defensive line by Maynard, and seemed one of the only players to have a sense of urgency in attack, despite the eventual goal contributions from Whitaker and Jatta.

He made several positive runs to draw out the Tranmere midfielders and open up spaces for those ahead of him.

Tranmere made their mark on County from early on in attacking areas, yet Bedeau was often there to make crucial blocks and prevent any clear-cut chances.

