SIX NATIONS WEK THREE RECAP

Tom Henigan

After a well-earned week off for the players, the Six Nations returned this past weekend and came back with a bang. There was late drama at Twickenham and the Principality as it is still all to play for with two rounds of matches remaining in this year’s competition. Ireland are still on course for a historic third straight title and a second Grand Slam in three years, but wins for France and England ensured the back-to-back champions have no room for error.

Wales 18-27 Ireland

Wales came into this game under new management, having parted ways with head coach Warren Gatland last week after his side were humiliated by France in the opening game of the competition, and defeated by Italy eight days later. But, in a match where not many gave them a chance, the hosts put up a worthy fight, even in defeat, against an Ireland team seeking to become the first ever side to win three Six Nations championships in a row.

Interim coach, Matt Sherratt, certainly made a good first impression as his side fought back from an early 10-0 deficit to take a 13-10 lead at halftime in the Principality Stadium’s first game of the tournament. They were aided by a Garry Ringrose 20-minute red card in the 33rd minute with Ireland leading 10-3 at the time. Ringrose was dismissed for a high tackle on Wales’ Ben Thomas. The hosts took advantage of the extra man as Jac Morgan’s late first half try, followed by a Gareth Anscombe conversion, put the underdogs 13-10 up at the break.

Despite Wales’ impressive performance, they found themselves in a tied game

Wales continued to control the game, with Ireland still on 14 men for the first 10 minutes of the second half. Tom Rogers scored a try with a spectacular leaping finish to extend the host’s lead to eight points. But, once Bundee Aki replaced Ringrose, who was ineligible to return, to bring Ireland back to full strength, the visitors took advantage. The deficit had been reduced to 18-13 while Wales had the man advantage thanks to a Sam Prendergast penalty. Then, just five minutes after Aki had entered the pitch to even out the playing field, Jamison Gibson-Park made the most of an advantage given by the referee. His looping kick found James Lowe in the corner who impressively knocked the ball back to Jamie Osborne, beating the Wales defender to it, all while avoiding going into touch. Osborne scored with ease and despite Wales’ impressive performance, they found themselves in a tied game at 18-18.

With 15 minutes to go, Ireland continued to apply pressure and, despite Wales denying a try by holding the ball up, an advantage for the visitors gave Prendergast an easy kick to give his team a three point lead. Another kick by the fly-half a few minutes later gave Ireland a six point lead with 10 minutes remaining. Trailing 24-18, Wales made sure to give the fans some late drama as Ellis Mee looked to score an impressive try in the corner on his international debut. That would have made it 24-23, with a conversion attempt to take the lead pending, but Ian Temple, the television match official (TMO), overruled the score, instead ruling a knock on against the debutant. Ireland recovered from that scare and a late Prendergast penalty secured a 27-18 win.

While this was a 15th straight test defeat for Wales, and a ninth straight loss in the Six Nations, they have positives to take. Despite being denied a late, possibly match-winning, try, Mee was excellent in his debut. In addition to that, they put up a fight against a team that is ranked second in the world and is looking for a third straight title as well as a Grand Slam. Interim coach Sherratt can take positives from a disappointing loss.

For Ireland, this was a very nervous game throughout for their fans. Despite that, they have secured the Triple Crown and are still on course for a historic three-peat. On the horizon now is a massive game in Dublin against France, which could decide the title. Two more wins for Ireland would not only give them three Six Nations championships in a row, it would also give them a second Grand Slam in three years, and their fourth in this version of the competition, tying France and Wales.

England 16-15 Scotland

England regained the Calcutta Cup, winning it for the first time since 2020, as well as getting their hands on the trophy on home soil for the first time since 2017. The hosts edged past their age-old rivals thanks to a late Finn Russell missed conversion.

It was Scotland who started faster as Ben White finished off a move that cut England’s defence open after just three and a half minutes. The hosts responded quickly as Tommy Freeman bundled over the line right by the posts, giving Marcus Smith an easy conversion, which put England 7-5 up. But Scotland continued to play great, free-flowing rugby, as they carved England open again, with Huw Jones finishing the move off this time. Finn Russell missed his second conversion of the day, keeping Scotland’s lead to just 10-7, a miss that, amongst others, would be costly.

Steve Borthwick’s side had a chance to retake the lead right at the end of the first half, as Marcus Smith took Ollie Lawrence’s pass and charged within about five metres of the try line. But Lawrence made a desperate pass while being brought to the ground, and it sailed over the head of Ollie Sleightholme, sending the ball into touch, and ending the half.

Smith did his part, giving England a 13-10 lead with less than 15 minutes to go

Scotland led 10-7 at half time but England sorted themselves out defensively for the second half. Smith levelled the score at 10-10 with a penalty in the 56th minute. 10 minutes later, in a tightly contested affair, England opted to take the points, having been awarded a penalty about seven metres from the line. Smith did his part, giving England a 13-10 lead with less than 15 minutes to go.

Not long after, the hosts were awarded a penalty just inside Scotland’s half. This time it was Fin Smith that took responsibility given the distance. The 22-year-old fly-half sent his kick right through the middle of the posts, delivering a huge blow to Scotland’s hopes of a win with a great kick from distance. That extended the lead to six points as the clock hit 70 minutes.

In a second half where England had frustrated their opponents, Scotland finally broke through late on. Stafford McDowall picked up the ball at the halfway line and stormed through the centre of the pitch. After evading the first tackle attempt at the 22-metre line, the substitute was finally brought down just six metres from the try line, right in front of the posts. With 90 seconds left, a Scotland try in the middle of the pitch would almost guarantee a victory. The visitors quickly broke through England’s defence after McDowall had been brought down, as Duhan van der Merwe finished off the move, scoring on the wing to reduce the deficit to 16-15.

That gave Russell, Scotland’s star man, a tough conversion attempt for the third time. Once again, the fly-half couldn’t fit the ball between the posts, as it sailed inches wide of the left upright. England kept their one point lead with 20 seconds remaining.

Scotland did have one last possession

The game didn’t end there given the clock was yet to hit 80 minutes. Scotland did have one last possession, but a Kyle Rowe slip just inside England’s half gave the hosts the chance to wrap him up, a chance they took full advantage of. White shirts surrounded Scotland’s number 14, as he was eventually forced out of play, desperately holding onto the ball while in the middle of a pile of bodies.

That ended the game, all but ending Scotland’s title hopes, as their drought continues. They last won the competition in 1999, the final edition of the Five Nations format.

England still sit in third place, and trail Ireland by four points, so will need help if they are to win the competition. But, with games against Italy and Wales remaining, where they could pick up some needed bonus points, Borthwick’s men are still in with a shout of winning the competition for the first time since 2020.

Italy 24-73 France

France overcame an early deficit to thrash Italy in a dominant bonus-point victory.

Tommaso Menoncello opened the scoring, bursting through the France defence practically untouched, as Italy looked to build on their impressive win against Wales. But France responded almost instantly as Mickaël Guillard powered over the line. With the score tied at 7-7, Italy retook the lead a few minutes later thanks to a penalty from Tommaso Allan. That was the last time the hosts led the game.

Peato Mauvaka put France ahead for the first time, powering over the line in the right corner with the help of his teammates. Thomas Ramos squeezed in the conversion to make it 14-10. Not long after, the visitors opened up Italy’s defence, with Antoine Dupont finishing the move off right by the posts, giving Ramos a much easier attempt this time to extend his team’s lead to 11 points.

After the previous week’s disappointing defeat to England, France took their anger out on Italy

Italy did show signs of life as Juan Ignacio Brex’s try was converted by Allan. The fans were being treated to a captivating, back and forth, first half an hour. But as entertaining as those first 30 minutes were, that’s where the fun stopped for the home fans. After the previous week’s disappointing defeat to England, France took their anger out on Italy. Paul Boudehent scored France’s fourth try just two and a half minutes after Brex’s try to seemingly get Italy back in the game. That gave Boudehent’s team an important bonus-point after just half an hour. The game then got away from the hosts when Léo Barré made it 33-17 with just over a minute to go before the break. Having converted Boudehent’s try nine minutes earlier, Ramos made it five from five with his conversions, giving his team a 35-17 lead at the break.

The second half was relentless. France scored three tries in the first 15 minutes after the break, leaving the score at 54-17 before Italy scored a consolation try thanks to Paolo Garbisi, a try he converted himself. Having breached France’s defence three times now, Italy were chasing a bonus-point, but couldn’t get that elusive fourth try. Instead, the visitors carried on their dominance. Barré got his second try of the game as France continued to play some incredible rugby, with Louis Bielle-Biarrey playing the role of the creator this time. Ramos’ last action of a busy day was converting Barré’s try, before he was subbed for Maxime Lucu.

Despite coming on with only 12 minutes to go, Lucu did have his chance from the kicking tee. France scored two more tries, with Lucu converting the first. Pierre-Louis Barassi scored the visitors’ 11th and final try of the day, leaving the final score at 73-24.

This was a disappointing defeat for Italy after their win against Wales. They managed a draw in Paris last year but were completely outmatched on this occasion.

On the flip side, this was a statement win for France, their biggest every victory in the Six Nations. This is a team that would have felt they were capable of a Grand Slam this year but they have been denied that chance by England. However, they are still in with a big chance at the title. A win in Dublin in their next match would likely see France go top of the table before they host Scotland in the final match of the competition.

Next Week

Ireland vs France is the biggest game of the next round of fixtures, there is no doubt about that. But, England are still in the race for the title and a bonus-point win against Italy could theoretically put them level on points at the top of the table by the end of round 4. Given England’s close win in Rome in last year’s competition, that task will not be easy. Wales will travel to Murrayfield to face a disappointed Scotland side. Each side will look for a win in what has been a disappointing campaign for both of them, for different reasons.

It is now a three horse race, with the winner of this year’s competition likely to be decided next week in Dublin. Providing England beat Italy, a win for Ireland doesn’t guarantee a third straight title but it would likely eliminate France and set up a game in Rome for the championship, where the reigning champions would be huge favourites. For England, the title is out of their hands after their loss in Dublin in round 1. All they can do is chase bonus-point wins against Italy and Wales, then hope results go their way.

Tom Henigan

Featured image courtesy of Thomas Serer via Unsplash. Image use license found here (Unsplash). No changes were made to this image.

In article image 1 courtesy of @englandrugby via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 2 courtesy of @bbcsport via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

For further sports content and ways to get involved, follow @ImpactSport on Twitter and Instagram, and like the Impact Sport Facebook page!