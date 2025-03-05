“… A DEFINITIVE AND EXCITING NEW DIRECTION …” – REVIEW: THE PANIC YEARS ALBUM

Lily Staples

Bradley Simpson has officially stepped into the spotlight on his own, and I think it’s fair to say —it suits him. Best known as the lead singer of The Vamps, Simpson’s debut solo album, The Panic Years, was released on the 28 February 2025. Marking a departure from the pop sound that defined the band, the album delves into a richer, indie-rock feel. It is personal and reflective; a definitive and exciting new direction that proves Simpson is more than capable of standing on his own.

The album opens with Cry at the Moon, Simpson’s first single, which was released on the 22 March 2024 and has since racked up over 1.2 million streams on Spotify. It delivers a powerful and dynamic introduction, packed with raw emotion that immerses listeners into the heartbreak and sense of longing that runs throughout the record. If you weren’t sure where The Panic Years was headed thematically, this song makes it crystal clear; it is all about love, loss, and figuring things out along the way.

… Simpson strikes a strong balance between acoustic, stripped-down tracks and electric guitar-heavy elements.

Throughout The Panic Years, Simpson strikes a strong balance between acoustic, stripped-down tracks and electric guitar-heavy elements. Tracks like Never Enough and Falling Apart showcase his impressive vocal range and convey true emotional intensity. Whether it’s a quiet, intimate moment with just Simpson and his guitar or a full-blown, anthemic chorus, every track feels carefully crafted and deeply personal. One of the standout elements of The Panic Years is its shift from Simpson’s pop origins to a more indie-rock-driven sound. Songs like Almost highlight this evolution beautifully, blending an 80s-inspired synth beat with Simpson’s signature vocals. Meanwhile, the title track, The Panic Years perfectly captures the messy, in-between phase of your twenties, a period when everything is both simultaneously exciting and downright terrifying. With its reflective tone, the track provides a sense of closure and personal growth, providing a linear end to the album’s journey.

The album’s commercial reception has been nothing short of impressive. The Panic Years debuted at number six on the Official Album Charts, proving that Simpson continues to resonate with both longtime fans and new listeners alike. His acoustic record store tour, which stopped off at Rough Trade in Nottingham on the 1 March, has been a massive success. Fans queued for almost two hours to meet him, lining the surrounding streets in anticipation. The crowd was so large that several passersby stopped to ask what was happening, clearly sensing the excitement in the air. And Simpson didn’t just sign CDs and vinyl, he made sure every fan felt valued, posing for pictures, and engaging in genuine conversations, proving just how much he truly values his fans.

Looking ahead, Simpson is set to embark on a full UK tour in May 2025, kicking off in Dublin on the 7 May and making stops in Sheffield, Manchester, Birmingham, and London, to name just a few. These shows promise to give fans an intimate live experience of The Panic Years in small venues. On top of that, he’ll be performing at major festivals like Victorious Festival, Together Again Festival, and Boardmasters this summer, cementing his place in the indie-rock scene and further establishing his identity as a solo artist.

Simpson has … created something that feels honest, fresh, and uniquely his own.

At its core, The Panic Years is more than just a debut solo album – it’s a statement. Simpson has stepped outside of The Vamps’ shadow and created something that feels honest, fresh, and uniquely his own. His lyrics hit hard, his melodies stay with you, and his willingness to take creative risks pays off in a big way. This album proves that Bradley Simpson isn’t just a lead vocalist of a band gone solo – he’s an artist with a clear vision and a whole lot more besides. And honestly? I can’t wait to hear what comes next.

Featured image courtesy of Alex Watkin. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

In-article images courtesy of Chuff Media. No changes were made to these images.

