Full-Time Officer Elections: Results & Full Vote Breakdown

Leacsaidh Marlow

If you need a reminder on how single transferable voting (STV works): When voting in SU elections you will use a ‘single transferable vote’ system. This means that you will have to order all of the candidates listed in order of preference, i.e. your first pick candidate for the position is number 1, second is number 2, etc. There is a set number of votes that a candidate must reach in order to be elected, called the quota, which is calculated based on the number of votes and the number of spaces which need filled. If a candidate gets more votes than they need to reach the quota then their extra votes are moved to their second choice candidate. If no candidate reaches the quota, then the candidate with the fewest votes is removed and the people who voted for them have their votes moved instead to whoever their second choice candidate was. This process continues until all of the required vacancies are filled (for our SU elections this is just one vacancy per officer role). UoNSU uses single transferable voting because it allows for proportional representation, and means that voters are less likely to vote based on what they think other people will and rather based on the candidates that they really wish to win.

Vice President Liberation & Welfare

The candidates for this year were: Alice Eley & Vee Okobia

Round 1:

Vee: 304

Alice: 341

RON: 62

Round 2:

Vee: 312

Alice: 356

The winner, and VP Liberation & Welfare for 2025/26 is Alice Eley

Vice President Education

The candidates for this year were: Freya Hazelwood, Moses Nii Otinkorang, YingYing (Alma)

Round 1:

Freya: 341

Moses: 489

Alma: 560

RON: 38

Round 2:

Moses: 607

Alma: 656

The winner, and VP Education for 2025/26 is YingYing (Alma)

Vice President Sports

The candidates for this year were: Edward Scott Payne, Alice Fallon & Sami Glover

Round 1:

Ed: 149

Alice: 509

Sami: 521

RON: 36

Round 2:

Alice: 547

Sami: 584

The winner, and VP Sports for 2025/26 is Sami Glover.

Vice President Postgraduate & International

The candidates for this year were: Abdulmujeeb Muhammad-Olodo, Nayab Shakoor, Ezinne Chukwu, Riffat Shaheen, Wanru Gao, Toby Cheung, Sandhya Sriram, Aanchal Chaudary & Mechthild Ogechi

Round 1:

Abdulmujeeb: 382

Nayab: 52

Ezinne: 443

Riffat: 503

Wanru: 181

Toby: 223

Sandhya: 235

Aanchal: 36

Mechthild: 151

RON: 34

Round 2:

Abdulmujeeb: 394

Ezinne: 450

Riffat: 506

Wanru: 191

Toby: 229

Sandhya: 249

Mechthild: 158

Round 3:

Abdulmujeeb: 407

Ezinne: 474

Riffat: 512

Wanru: 196

Toby: 243

Sandhya: 262

Round 4:

Abdulmujeeb: 427

Ezinne: 481

Riffat: 520

Toby: 263

Sandhya: 272

Round 5:

Abdulmujeeb: 452

Ezinne: 500

Riffat: 546

Sandhya: 299

Round 6:

Abdulmujeeb: 488

Ezinne: 526

Riffat: 582

Round 7:

Ezinne: 500

Riffat: 546

The winner, and VP Postgraduate & International for 2025/26 is Riffat Shaheen

Vice President Activities & Development

The candidates for this year were: Verrain Dua, Iain Messore, Mathew Wheatley & Alfie Coe

Round 1:

Verrain Dua: 299

Iain Messore: 487

Mathew Wheatley: 158

Alfie Coe: 130

RON: 31

Round 2:

Verrain Dua: 304

Iain Messore: 487

Mathew Wheatley: 161

Alfie Coe: 134

Round 3:

Verrain Dua: 406

Iain Messore: 552

The winner, and VP Activities & Development for 2025/26 is Iain Messore.

President

The candidates for this year were: Favour Samuel

Round 1:

Favour: 945

RON: 178

The winner, and President for 2025/26 is Favour Samuel

Featured image courtesy of UoNSU, no changes have been made to this image.

In-text logo image courtesy of Joseph Banks, no changes have been made to this image.