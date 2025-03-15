Happening On Campus

Full-Time Officer Elections: Results & Full Vote Breakdown

0 March 15, 2025 12:41 by
Leacsaidh Marlow

                                           

This year’s spring election series is now finished, and Impact are pleased to announce the results of the new SU officer team for next year! Head to Instagram to see the highlights from our coverage of results night.

 

If you need a reminder on how single transferable voting (STV works): When voting in SU elections you will use a ‘single transferable vote’ system. This means that you will have to order all of the candidates listed in order of preference, i.e. your first pick candidate for the position is number 1, second is number 2, etc. There is a set number of votes that a candidate must reach in order to be elected, called the quota, which is calculated based on the number of votes and the number of spaces which need filled. If a candidate gets more votes than they need to reach the quota then their extra votes are moved to their second choice candidate. If no candidate reaches the quota, then the candidate with the fewest votes is removed and the people who voted for them have their votes moved instead to whoever their second choice candidate was. This process continues until all of the required vacancies are filled (for our SU elections this is just one vacancy per officer role). UoNSU uses single transferable voting because it allows for proportional representation, and means that voters are less likely to vote based on what they think other people will and rather based on the candidates that they really wish to win. 

 

Vice President Liberation & Welfare 

The candidates for this year were: Alice Eley & Vee Okobia 

Round 1:  

Vee: 304 

Alice: 341 

RON: 62 

Round 2:  

Vee: 312 

Alice: 356 

The winner, and VP Liberation & Welfare for 2025/26 is Alice Eley 

 

Vice President Education  

The candidates for this year were: Freya Hazelwood, Moses Nii Otinkorang, YingYing (Alma) 

Round 1: 

Freya: 341 

Moses: 489 

Alma: 560 

RON: 38 

Round 2: 

Moses: 607 

Alma: 656 

The winner, and VP Education for 2025/26 is YingYing (Alma) 

 

Vice President Sports  

The candidates for this year were: Edward Scott Payne, Alice Fallon & Sami Glover 

Round 1:  

Ed: 149 

Alice: 509 

Sami: 521 

RON: 36 

Round 2: 

Alice: 547 

Sami: 584 

The winner, and VP Sports for 2025/26 is Sami Glover. 

 

Vice President Postgraduate & International

The candidates for this year were: Abdulmujeeb Muhammad-Olodo, Nayab Shakoor, Ezinne Chukwu, Riffat Shaheen, Wanru Gao, Toby Cheung, Sandhya Sriram, Aanchal Chaudary & Mechthild Ogechi 

Round 1:  

Abdulmujeeb: 382 

Nayab: 52 

Ezinne: 443 

Riffat: 503 

Wanru: 181 

Toby: 223 

Sandhya: 235 

Aanchal: 36 

Mechthild: 151 

RON: 34 

Round 2: 

Abdulmujeeb: 394 

Ezinne: 450 

Riffat: 506 

Wanru: 191 

Toby: 229 

Sandhya: 249 

Mechthild: 158 

Round 3: 

Abdulmujeeb: 407 

Ezinne: 474 

Riffat: 512 

Wanru: 196 

Toby: 243 

Sandhya: 262 

Round 4: 

Abdulmujeeb: 427 

Ezinne: 481 

Riffat: 520 

Toby: 263 

Sandhya: 272 

Round 5: 

Abdulmujeeb: 452 

Ezinne: 500 

Riffat: 546 

Sandhya: 299 

Round 6: 

Abdulmujeeb: 488 

Ezinne: 526 

Riffat: 582 

Round 7: 

Ezinne: 500 

Riffat: 546 

The winner, and VP Postgraduate & International for 2025/26 is Riffat Shaheen 

 

Vice President Activities & Development

The candidates for this year were: Verrain Dua, Iain Messore, Mathew Wheatley & Alfie Coe 

Round 1:  

Verrain Dua: 299 

Iain Messore: 487 

Mathew Wheatley: 158 

Alfie Coe: 130 

RON: 31 

Round 2:  

Verrain Dua: 304 

Iain Messore: 487 

Mathew Wheatley: 161 

Alfie Coe: 134 

Round 3:  

Verrain Dua: 406 

Iain Messore: 552 

The winner, and VP Activities & Development for 2025/26 is Iain Messore.

 

President

The candidates for this year were: Favour Samuel 

Round 1: 

Favour: 945 

RON: 178 

The winner, and President for 2025/26 is Favour Samuel 

 

Leacsaidh Marlow

Featured image courtesy of UoNSU, no changes have been made to this image.

In-text logo image courtesy of Joseph Banks, no changes have been made to this image.

Tags
Categories
Happening On CampusNewsSU Elections

by Katie Barr - Mar 15, 2025

by Josephine Hatton - Mar 15, 2025

Leave a Reply

RELATED BY