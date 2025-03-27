Calamity or Classic? A Wild Ride Through Calamity Jane

Katie Barr

When a classic musical like Calamity Jane rides back into town, expectations are as high as the Dakota sky. The Watermill Theatre’s revival, starring the ever-charming Carrie Hope Fletcher, promises a rootin’-tootin’ adventure across the UK. But does this production gallop to glory, or does it misfire like a rusty revolver? Reviewer Katie Barr tells all, so let’s hitch up our wagons and take a look.

Carrie Hope Fletcher is undoubtedly the beating heart of this production. Known for her powerhouse vocals and commanding stage presence, she takes on the role of the brash, big-hearted Calamity with gusto. Her comedic timing and rich voice give the character layers beyond the typical ‘tomboy with a crush’ trope. Whether she’s hollering insults at Wild Bill Hickok (played by Vinny Coyle) or belting out a classic, Fletcher delivers a performance worthy of the West End’s brightest lights.

THE CAST DOESN’T JUST SING AND ACT – THEY HOOT, HOLLER, AND HIGH-KICK THEIR WAY THROUGH SOME OF MUSICAL THEATRE’S MOST BELOVED TUNES.

Vinnie Coyle, as Wild Bill, provides a brooding yet warm counterbalance to Calamity’s fiery nature. His chemistry with Fletcher is endearing, if not electrifying. Meanwhile, Seren Sandham-Davies as Katie Brown beings charm and vivacity, though her character’s transformation from nervous newcomer to show-stopping performer feels a little rushed. Luke Wilson as Danny Gilmartin has his moments, though he occasionally fades into the background amid the larger-than-life personalities around him.

This production bursts with energy, thanks in large part to Nick Winston’s lively choreography. The cast doesn’t just sing and act – they hoot, holler, and high-kick their way through some of musical theatre’s most beloved tunes. The Deadwood stage rollicks along with infectious enthusiasm, and Just Blew in from the Windy City is a spectacle of rapid-fire lyrics and playful movement.

However, this energy sometimes overshadows the finer details. The frantic pacing, particularly in the first half, leaves little room for emotional depth. Scenes rush by in a flurry of slapstick and dust clouds, meaning some of the shows more tender moments – like Calamity’s gradual self-discovery – did not land as effectively as they could. The balance between comedy and character developments feels slightly off-kilter, as if the production is more concerned with yee-haw energy than heartfelt storytelling.

Visually, Calamity Jane is a feast for the eyes. Matthew Wright’s set and costume design embrace the warm, rustic hues of the Wild West, evoking the dusty charm of Deadwood with impressive detail. Tim Mitchell’s lighting adds atmosphere, from the bright, brash saloon to the soft, moonlit glow of romantic scenes. Though at times, the off to the side set design left views lacking certain angles of the theatre.

Musically, Catherine Jayes’ supervision ensures a rousing score, with orchestration that stays true to the spirit of the original while feeling fresh. Fans of the classic Dorris Day film will be pleased to hear all the favourites, including The Black Hills of Dakota and My Secret Love, performed with gusto.

FLETCHER’S PERFORMANCE IS WORTH THE PRICE OF ADMISSION ALONE AND THE ENSEMBLE DELIVERS TOE-TAPPING ENTERTAINMENT, BUT IF YOU’RE LOOKING FOR A PRODUCTION WITH MORE DRAMATIC BITE, YOU MIGHT LEAVE THE SALOON SLIGHTLY THIRSTY.

While this Calamity Jane is undeniably fun, it doesn’t always strike gold. It’s a high-energy ride that will delight those looking for light-hearted entertainment, but it lacks the emotional depth and refined pacing that could elevate it from enjoyable to exceptional. Carrie Hope Fletcher’s performance is worth the price of admission alone and the ensemble delivers toe-tapping entertainment, but if you’re looking for a production with more dramatic bite, you might leave the saloon slightly thirsty.

This show does deserve credit for its commitment to the spirit of the Wild West, capturing the rowdy, untamed energy that makes Calamity Jane such a beloved piece of musical theatre history. There’s a great deal of joy to be found in its bustling ensemble numbers, and the show’s infectious enthusiasm makes it easy to get swept up in the adventure. However, at times, it feels like the production relies a little too much on nostalgia rather than truly reimagining the story for modern audiences.

For those who grew up with the Dorris Day film, this stage adaptation is sure to bring a wave of fond memories. The performances are dynamic, and the live music is a definite highlight. However, newcomers to Calamity Jane might find themselves wondering whether the story could have been given a fresher spin.

So, should you saddle up for this show? If you love a bit of musical mayhem and don’t mind a production that leans more on spectacle than subtlety, then grab your cowboy hat and giddy-up. But if you’re hoping for a nuanced reinvention of a classic, you might find this Calamity more style than substance.

Katie Barr

Featured image courtesy of Alex Watkin. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

In-article images courtesy of Mark Senior. No changes were made to these images.

