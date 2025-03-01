From Rookie to Captain: Harry MacGarvey reflections on his journey, the season, and Varsity 2025

Hanna Ifri

As the final horn echoed through the packed area at varsity, Harry MacGarvey took a moment to soak it all in. The crowd’s energy still buzzed through the air, and teammates patted him on the back as they celebrated with their trophy. Nottingham Varsity 2025 had delivered another unforgettable chapter in his hockey journey, but this one felt different because it may have been his last.

For three seasons, Harry MacGarvey has been a key piece of his team’s success, growing from a promising young player into a captain and leader. With every season, his numbers improved, his responsibilities increased, and his presence on the ice became undeniable. Now, as he contemplates whether to return for an alumni year, he took time to reflect on his evolution, his varsity experiences, and the legacy he hopes to leave behind.

Hockey is as much a mental game as it is physical, and looking back at his first season, Harry reflected on how his role on the team has evolved – both on and off the ice.

“The biggest change has been my role within the team. As a fresher, we had such a talented group of people that I was more of a supporting player on the second line. I didn’t have to lead, and I wasn’t involved in team talks, planning, or discussions with coaches about lines or strategy. There were already senior guys like Dan Atkinson, James Cox and James Shaw who had that responsibility,” he explained. “Now, I’ve had to step into that leadership role. A lot has changed off the ice, too – I’m more involved in the administrative side of things, helping with team decisions and supporting the coaching staff where needed.”

The trust has paid off in numbers. His rookie seasons saw him tally 7 points in 12 games. By his second year, he had nearly tripled his production, putting up 22 points in 15 games and earning the role of alternate captain. This season, he elevated his play yet again, notching 17 points in just 9 regular season games.

When asked about his steady rise in production over the past three seasons, Harry pointed to something that many athletes can relate to – adjusting to new environments.

“Every league is different, every team is different, and that means every opposition plays differently,” he explained. “I spent most of my early career in NIHL 1 South, apart from my time in the States, so I got used to certain away rinks and our home rink. Moving to the other side of the country, playing in new arenas, against new players – it throws you off a first. I remember my first two away games were in Scotland, and I’d never played there before. Longest bus ride of my life, completely unfamiliar rinks. It takes time to adjust.”

The adjustment, he believes, played a huge role in his improvement.

“Slowly, this new home rink started to feel like my home rink. That comfort makes a difference. And then there’s my role – my first year, I was more of a supporting player, setting up players like Michael Berehowskyj. But as I moved up the ranks and took on more responsibility, I grew into a bigger role. I guess I just needed time to get used to all of it.

When the stakes were highest, Harry delivered, scoring two goals and an assist in consecutive varsity events. When asked about his standout moment, he smiled and admitted that scoring in front of a packed crowd is always special – especially with familiar faces watching from the stands. But for him, the real highlight came from a teammate’s success.

“If I’m being really honest, the moment I felt the most joy at Varsity wasn’t even for myself – it was for Sam Peters,” he said. “We’d been talking about Varsity for months, and when we found out we’d be on the same line, he kept telling me and Joe Bradley that he needed to score this year. His mum had come up to watch, and when he found the back of the net in the first couple of shifts, everyone on our bench knew how much it meant to him.”

The celebration that followed was one of pure emotion.

“You can see it in the photos – he’s absolutely ecstatic. He got to wave to his mum, and as a team, we were just so happy for him. He works hard every single week, he’s put so much into this team, and it was amazing to see him get that moment. I think that’s what stands out the most to me.”

Once asked about the last three Varsitys he’s taken apart in, he said that this year’s game stood out to him as his favourite, not just for the occasion but for the game itself. The energy in the building was at an all-time high, with what seemed like the biggest crowd yet. Reflecting on his first varsity experience, he said, “I really enjoyed myself and it was a close game, but we didn’t win, so I can’t say it was my favourite. It was a heartbreaking loss, but entertainment wise, first year was amazing.” Last year, the sheer skill level was unmatched, with standout players like Zach Yokoyama, Kieran Gibbs, Aleks Kozachuck, Marks Kanins and James Cox forming a dominant top line that could have competed at a high level even beyond university hockey. But with a lopsided 17-4 score in their favour, it lacked the same intensity for spectators.

This year, however, had everything – a high scoring but competitive 7-5 battle, fresh talent stepping up on both sides, and the kind of game that was just as exciting to play as it was to watch. He mentioned, “You had new players like Wyatt Scott, Matty Bell, and Nick Arcella on our first line making a massive impact on the game. Then the same for UoN with players like Ed Bonn, Austin Mitchell-King and Brandon Chard.” The fresh faces added a new dynamic, making this year’s varsity event his favourite by far.

As Harry reflects on his time with the team it’s clear that his sense of responsibility has grown alongside his role. From his early role as a fresher to his current position as a captain, he has embraced the opportunity to leave a lasting impact on the team’s culture. When asked about his legacy with the team, he pointed to the values he’s worked to instill in the team and how he hopes to be remembered by his teammates.

“When I first joined the team, we had a meeting where we learned about the club’s rich history and what it meant to be a Nottingham Maverick. One line from Coach Will stuck with me then: ‘Leave your jersey in a better place.’ For me, that became a reminder as I stepped into a leadership role, I needed to show the new players what it truly meant to be part of this team – the responsibility that comes with wearing the jersey and the expectation to compete for championships.”

Reflecting on the challenges this season, he continued to emphasise the importance of leadership and setting an example for those who will follow.

“Although this season hasn’t gone as planned, with injuries and external commitments affecting the lineup, I believe our leadership team has set an example for future captains and alternate captains in the room. My hope is that I’ll be remembered for giving my time to the team and helping guide players through their journey. Beyond the wins and the losses, I want to be remembered for making the trips, like the one to Scotland, more enjoyable and creating those moments of fun that make this experience special.”

As for the long term impact he hopes to leave, Harry highlighted the values passed down from past leaders and his desire to continue their legacy.

“It’s important to me that the values instilled by players like Dan Atkinson, James Cox and Luke Thoronton continue to live on in the team. Those values are what give this team the best chance at success, and if I helped carry that torch forward, I’ll be proud of what I’ve left behind.

As captain, there are many things that you learn such as the value of leadership through both action and support. So when asked for advice for his younger players stepping into similar roles next season, his advice was clear.

“The most important thing is to lead by example, both on and off the ice. The leadership teams I had coming up were always consistent – they brought their best performance every week, and you couldn’t fault their effort. They played in a way which made you want to battle for them. As a leader, you need to be the kind of player your teammates want to play for. Off the ice, it’s just as important to recognise that you’re a team in every sense. Whether it’s checking in on a teammate who seems off, or meeting up outside the rink, you have to build that camaraderie. You’re responsible for making sure your team is ready to perform at their best, so my advice is simple: Be a leader on and off the ice.”

Throughout his time with the team, Harry has been surrounded by countless individuals who have helped shape his journey – coaches, teammates, staff members, and even external people behind the scenes. When asked about the person or moment that has meant the most to him, he took a step back, recognising the importance of the entire community that has supported him.

“It’s hard to pick just one person because so many people have impacted me along the way,” he shared thoughtfully. If I had to narrow it down, to say one name would feel like I’m doing an injustice to all the other people I’ve had the privilege of working with. I’ve been fortunate to meet so many amazing people, whether they’re on ‘A’ team or any other teams in the club. The staff, the committee members, and everyone who helps out on game days and varsity days – they all play such an important role. I’ve had the opportunity to interact with so many people who put so much into this team, and that’s something I’ll always be grateful for.”

As Harry MacGarvey’s potential final season with the Nottingham Mavericks draws to a close, it’s clear that his impact on the team extends far beyond the numbers on the scoreboard. His growth from a supporting player to a captain and leader has shaped not only his own journey but also the culture of the entire team. Whether it was his standout moments on the ice, his ability to step up when needed, or the leadership he’s shown in guiding younger players. As he reflects on his time with the team, he knows that, regardless of what the future holds, he has given everything to the Mavericks—and that, in itself, is a victory.

Featured image courtesy of @crousg via Unsplash. Image use license found here (Unsplash). No changes were made to this image.

In article image 1 courtesy of @nottmmavericks via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 2 courtesy of @uonsport via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 3 courtesy of @nottmmavericks via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

