‘Love Island: All Stars’ or Influencer Island?

Love Island All Stars, when announced as a concept back in 2023, was a highly anticipated show for avid fans of reality television, fans looking forward to a thrilling reunion of their favourite iconic contestants from previous series. Despite this, though, it has struggled to captivate audiences in the same way that it does every year when the regular series comes about in June.

The All-Star series spinoff has faced some backlash for supposedly prioritising drama over authentic connections. The recent series that only just ended witnessed over 2000 Ofcom complaints in a single week, fans displeased with alleged bullying among contestants.

Furthermore, the returns of former contestants have perhaps led to some scepticism about the genuine intentions of finding love— it leads viewers to wonder if they return to the show in hopes of finding a special somebody, or whether it is just for pursuing personal agendas such as fame or repairing public images. And some fans of the show speculate about many of the contestants’ intentions—having already been in the limelight before and having a taste of fame, are they just returning in hopes of increasing their social relevance?

And let’s talk about the so-called All Stars?

The concept of having a Love Island series filled with familiar faces that we have been so entertained by in previous years perhaps sets an unrealistically high standard for what was possible in reality. The stars that many fans wanted to see back were contestants like the iconic and fiery Maura Higgins (Series 5), the dynamic duo of Chris and Kem (Series 3), and perhaps one of the most favoured contestant across all 11 series, Ovie Soko (Series 5). That’s what people were looking forward to, in theory.

But in reality, what ‘All Stars’ has ended up meaning is a substantial amount of… ‘who?’ (Danielle, Chuggs, Tina, Elma…)

This leaves fans underwhelmed which often leads to viewership numbers and ratings taking a hit as a result. In fact, one of the episodes this past series only hit a viewership of 640,000 – the least viewed episode since series 1.



So what does all of this mean for the future of Love Island All Stars?

Are they likely to be renewed for a third season? Perhaps they will, but what about the cast? From the latest series it’s easy to gather that the producers are running out of contestants to bring back for a reprisal, will they be able to find enough to make up a whole new series cast?

If it does return, the producers may need to rethink their approach to ensure the show remains fresh and something that viewers want to engage with. Casting is a key issue – while it’s understandable that not every big-name contestant will agree to return, the absence of fan-favourite personalities has left viewers underwhelmed. The producers may need to work harder to secure past contestants who truly made an impact on the villa and viewer’s screens, rather than filling the villa with lesser known names.

The balance between drama and genuine romance may also need some addressing. While we all love a bit of conflict and controversy, and those things are undeniably a major part of Love Island’s appeal – too much negativity can turn audiences away, as seen with this year’s backlash over alleged bullying. A focus on more heartfelt connections and entertaining challenges (which seem to have been scrapped from the show for a few years now?) rather than forced drama might help the show reclaim its previous popularity and magic.

Ultimately, Love Island All Stars may still have its potential, but if it wants to survive, it must make some changes. Whether that means stricter casting criteria, fresh twists, or an emphasis on romance over conflict, changes will be necessary to recapture the viewership’s excitement that initially made the concept so promising.

Ellie Jupp

Featured image courtesy of Cris Tagupa via Unsplash. Image use license found here . No changes were made to this image.

