Match Report – Hucknall Town Held By Solid Skegness

Kian Gadsby

Hucknall Town were unable to break down a resolute 10-man Skegness Town side as their game ended in a 0-0 draw.

A big thank you to Hucknall Town for hosting us. They play in the 9th tier of England in the United Counties League Premier Division North, and they recently reached the final of the Nottinghamshire Senior Cup by defeating Basford United 2-0.

Hucknall started the day in 14th, comfortably away from relegation danger

This game was a clash between two sides who are sat firmly in midtable. Hucknall started the day in 14th, comfortably away from relegation danger following last season’s dramatic survival on goal difference. Skegness reached the playoffs last year, but have fallen short of that this season as they sit 12th, only five points clear of Hucknall.

Hucknall manager Tris Whitman promised changes from the midweek game, and he made 6 from that victory. These included dropping Bradley Wells, who scored twice, to the bench.

Skegness only made two changes from their midweek victory as they looked to build some momentum.

Hucknall started the game on top, and their dominance frustrated the Skegness defenders. That showed, as Charlie Ward was sent off after an altercation with Hucknall winger Aaron Lamb.

Skegness responded to their early setback by sitting in, allowing Hucknall to control possession. However, some sloppy passing meant their opponents were able to create chances, and Gary King had a goal-bound shot blocked brilliantly by Cash Rowe.

Both teams relied on set pieces to threaten scoring

In the first half neither side showed signs of providing the quality needed to open the scoring. Both teams relied on set pieces to threaten scoring, but those didn’t fashion many clear cut chances. Skegness forward Rio Molyneaux had a deflected shot held by Luke Jeffrey in the Hucknall goal, but that was the only time either keeper came under pressure in the first half.

The first half ended with another red card for Skegness, this time for manager Chris Rawlinson for his protests against some refereeing decisions.

The first chance of the second half came within the opening 5 minutes. Solace Uyi-Olaye put a powerful header on target, but it was well saved by Liam Fuitton in goal for Skegness.

Bradley Wells was sent on after about 55 minutes for Aaron Lamb as Hucknall sought to press the issue and win the game, whilst Skegness brought defender Luke Rainir-Mistry on for attacker Gary King to try and shore things up.

The game went back to being devoid of flashpoints. Skegness had a spell of control as Arun Jones and Declan Johnson both flashed shots just wide.

Skegness then substituted on Tom Ward and went to a back 3 as they sought to see the game out.

Ward had promised Impact he’d score a winner before he came on, and he had the opportunity to snatch all 3 points for the Lilywhites. Unfortunately for him, his shot from the middle of the penalty area was high over the crossbar and into the car park behind.

Hucknall were unable to make their numerical advantage count, as Skegness comfortably held on to earn a 0-0 draw.

With both teams firmly midtable, the draw means neither side have dramatic changes to their league position.

Hucknall’s next encounter is away at Melton Town next Saturday, whilst Skegness host Newark Town in midweek.

