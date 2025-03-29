The Rise And Fall Of Red Bull Junior Drivers: Yuki Tsunoda Replaces Liam Lawson At Red Bull Ahead Of Japanese Grand Prix

Hanna Ifri

In a shocking turn of events just two races into the 2025 Formula One season, Red Bull Racing have made an unexpected driver swap. Liam Lawson has been relegated to VCARB, while Yuki Tsunoda has been promoted to partner Max Verstappen at the senior team. The 23 year-old Kiwi driver had been facing some significant backlash following his announcement for the Red Bull Racing seat with fans and pundits alike arguing that Yuki Tsunoda had been working hard for the promotion into the sister team and that he did a stellar job during testing following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024.

Few would have predicted such an early season reshuffle, while people thought that Lawson’s promotion wasn’t the best move, not many people believed that Red Bull would make the move so soon into the season. Liam Lawson earned widespread attention after stepping in for Daniel Ricciardo during the 2024 season and delivering solid performances. Many believed he had secured his place at VCARB with a clear trajectory toward the senior squad. However, confidence can be a double-edged sword, and in Liam’s case, it appears his off-track comments have not aided in his rise and fall.

There is no denying that there has been pressure for Lawson to perform, with fans and journalists bringing up that his lack of performance may lead to a demotion. Between the two drivers vied for by Red Bull, there has been tension. The two have shared a competitive past, but Lawson has recently made comments downplaying Tsunoda’s abilities, stating in an interview that “I was team-mates with him in F3 and I beat him. In Euroformula I was team-mates with him in New Zealand, and I beat him there.” This however, is factually incorrect, Tsunoda actually outperformed Lawson in their junior careers, adding a layer of irony to the remark.

Fans and analysts alike have pointed out that such statements, coupled with his no-nonsense attitude of prior comments such as “At the same time, I’m not here to make friends, I’m here to win – that’s what I’m focused on doing”, may have painted Lawson in a negative light internally at Red Bull. Team boss Christian Horner and advisor Helmut Marko have historically shown little patience for drivers who create unnecessary friction within the camp. While Red Bull prizes aggressive talent, the team also values cohesion, and it appears Tsunoda has won favour in that regard.

While Red Bull’s decisions are typically performance-driven, the early season results heavily favour Tsunoda. Lawson has struggled in the opening rounds qualifying P18 and further DNF-ing at the Australian Grand Prix. While his results were marginally better in China with a P12 finish, it only happened due to three disqualifications ahead of him. As for Yuki Tsunoda, he managed to qualify P5 with a P12 finish and a P16 finish at the China Grand Prix, though his race was compromised by a late pit stop, prior to that he had been in the running for points.

The disparity in their performances has made Red Bull’s choice much clearer. Tsunoda has shown more raw speed, particularly in qualifying, and while his China GP result was disappointing, it was largely due to strategy rather than lack of pace. Lawson, on the other hand, has failed to impress, with his only semi decent result coming in a race where multiple disqualifications artificially boosted his finishing position.

The switch is set to take place at the Japanese Grand Prix, Tsuonda’s home race. The decision seems strategic, as Red Bull is likely going to be capitalising on the momentum and marketing appeal of having a Japanese driver debut in a top car on home soil. This move will undoubtedly generate immense support from local fans and sponsors, further solidifying Tsunoda’s position within the team.

While all of this is exciting news for Tsunoda, one topic keeps recurring within fans. Red Bull’s second seat has long been seen as a poisoned chalice, with drivers struggling to match Verstappen’s dominance. Since Mark Webber’s infamous “Multi 21” clash with four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel, the number two role has seemed almost cursed. Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, Sergio Perez, and now Lawson have all found themselves unable to thrive in a car that is often developed specifically around Verstappen’s driving style. The only driver in recent years who managed to hold his own alongside the Dutchman was Daniel Ricciardo, but even he eventually was seen gone by the team.

Beyond the driver swap itself, there may be a deeper reason behind Red Bull’s decision. Verstappen’s contract reportedly included a clause that allows him to leave early if Red Bull is not performing in the Constructors’ Championship. With rival teams closing the gap, this move could be less about Lawson’s shortcomings and more about ensuring Verstappen remains committed to the project. With McLaren winning the championship last year and leading it this season, it is beginning to make sense. Jos Verstappen, Max’s father, has been increasingly vocal in his dissatisfaction with the team’s direction, fuelling speculation that Verstappen may consider a future away from the team he has won his driver championships with. By promoting Tsunoda, who has shown his flashes of brilliance, the team may be making a desperate attempt to shore up their competitiveness and keep Verstappen on board for the long term.

For Lawson, this demotion is a significant setback, but not necessarily the end of his Red Bull journey. If he can prove himself once again at VCARB, there may still be opportunities ahead. However, with Red Bull’s notoriously cutthroat approach to driver management, he will need to make an immediate impact if he hopes to reclaim a seat at the top.

This mid-season shake up highlights the unique dynamics of Red Bull’s driver programme, where talent alone is not always enough. Personality, attitude, and internal politics all play a role, and it seems that, for now, Tsunoda has edged ahead in all departments. Whether this gamble pays off for Red Bull remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the 2025 season just got a whole lot more dramatic.

