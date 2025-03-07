Glass Onion Vintage Shop Arrives in Notts: The Brand New Second Hand

Amelia Cropley

On the 28th February, the vintage brand already located in Sheffield and Leeds, opened its first shop outside Yorkshire – and where better than in the pumping heart of Nottingham. To launch the big opening, Glass Onion embraced ticket-holding newcomers into their shop with fresh stock and freebies. Amelia Cropley, one of the shop’s first guests, tells us all about it and how it’s the new and hot vintage shop in Notts!

If you haven’t heard what Glass Onion Vintage Clothing is – you need to check it out. What began as a small-scale second-hand vintage store, has become a brand that is expanding beyond its Yorkshire roots and is planting a new seed in – drum roll please – Nottingham city centre.

Glass Onion clothing is a staple of eras that came before the present. As well as clothing and style that represents not just another time – but another lifestyle, another way of self-expression and culture defined by clothes.

What’s even better is that unlike Urban Outfitters or other vintage shops, everything at Glass Onion wants to find its second home. It has been made, bought, lived in, revived and is now wanting to be loved again. It is, like the posters in-store say: ‘The Brand New Second Hand’. It’s recycled, sustainable and ethical – with an edge that turns heads.

GLASS ONION HAD NOT YET OPENED BEFORE IT STARTED BRINGING NOTTINGHAM TOGETHER.

Location Location Location

Speaking to a student audience, the best way to describe where you can find your new vintage store is next to Pepper Rocks and a road away from Public.

Located on Bridlesmith Gate, past Waterstones but before the student go-to date place – you can’t miss it. If you are like me and travel from campus on the tram, it’s only a skip away from the Lace Market tram stop.

Before the clock struck midday and the opening ribbon was cut in the entrance – Glass Onion knew how to get the crowd going. And what better way to get students there… than with free pizza? Something Glass Onion executed to perfection – with boxes and boxes of pizza coming from Peterpizzeria, and doughnuts brought by Doughnotts a few streets over (both being made fresh and re-stocked throughout the event) – Glass Onion had not yet opened before it started bringing Nottingham together. Pizza was given out to patiently waiting customers (and those leaving the event full-handed) and doughnuts for those of us who made a cheeky purchase or two.

Vibe and aesthetics – what’s ’in-store’ for us?

YOU CAN FIND ‘GLASS ONION’-FOUND ITEMS LIKE YOUR AVERAGE VINTAGE SHOP, ALONGSIDE A SELECTION OF BRANDS LIKE CARHARTT, LEVI’S, THE NORTH FACE, CHAMPION, RALPH LAUREN, ADIDAS, PATAGONIA, HARLEY DAVIDSON, AND DICKIES.

Quirky. Colourful. Iconic. Y2K. What a better way to catch the attention of onlookers (this it very much did whilst I was outside the store) and why all of us in the queue were enticed to be there: for not only the clothes but the aesthetic of the place.

Pink walls and funky posters highlighting ‘We save 20,000kg of vintage weekly from landfills’ and ‘Hand selected always laundered’, alongside their models showcasing the items you have the chance to buy. All encouraging the support of their Nottingham store – and these decorations curating the eccentric vibe you’d expect from a new cool shop in Notts.

But now… let’s talk clothes! Every coat hanger was met with an ‘ooh’ or an ‘aah’, and vintage style to say the least. There were jeans with designs in fabric and diamantés, big leather jackets and tiny summery tops, which patterns go unmatched. And shoes! I gasped to find second-hand Doc Marten sandals for £49.99, when first-hand they’d cost double if not triple that!

The best way to describe its clothes, is by its brands. You can find Glass Onion-found items like your average vintage shop, alongside a selection of brands like Carhartt, Levi’s, The North Face, Champion, Ralph Lauren, Adidas, Patagonia, Harley Davidson and Dickies.

And, what I consider one of the best parts of the shop… it is accessible for wheelchair access! With three levels to the store, they are only a few steps above the other (the third being a selection of changing rooms), and with a lift that moves from the first level to the second, which also has a changing room.

Finally, the staff made the place! Their friendly and helpful smiles lifted the space, from giving out doughnuts, free pizza or free entry to club nights to restocking the shelves and managing the changing rooms, they were glad to help – and, as seen through their smiles throughout the day, proud to finally be open and serving eager customers.

But Will It Break My Student Budget?

This depends – as a student myself I want to be honest with you… so, maybe.

If this is a one-time treat then no, but if you plan on recreating your wardrobe Glass Onion-themed, then possibly.

However, there is always a silver lining. As I walked around, browsing their clothes and pulling more things into the changing rooms with me, I liked to remind myself you can pay a lot more in shops like Urban Outfitters or American Eagle and even more in buying these designers first-hand, whereas these are pre-loved, pre-warn, and pre-bought, making it easier for students to buy these designers.

ALONGSIDE THE 15% STUDENT DISCOUNT ONLINE IF YOU HAVE YOUR STUDENT ID. SO REALLY, WE ARE SET UP FOR SUCCESS.

But, Glass Onion has you covered. With their Customer Rewards Portal, you can get access to rewards and offers already making it cheaper! Alongside the 15% student discount online if you have your student ID. So really, we are set up for success.

Our Final Verdict – Is This My New Vintage Go-to?

Absolutely! Glass Onion is here to stay, so if I haven’t convinced you already, head over to the city centre today to check out their eccentric store and exciting clothes – and I can assure you, you will leave with your hands full!

