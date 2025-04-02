Blossom and Bunny Rabbits: Spring captured on campus 

Harriet Hobbs

It’s finally happened. After months of frigid and bitter chill, it’s official, the clocks have leapt forward reminding us all that Spring has arrived. University Park Campus has a habit of showcasing all seasons like a new fashion and Spring certainly seems to suit her very well. Harriet Hobbs took her digital camera out and about in an attempt to capture some of the charm.

The glorious Trent Building. Overlooking campus since 1921 and yet doesn’t look a day over 103. Breathtaking as ever, the ivory clock tower acts as a beacon on campus as no matter where you are, you can always catch at least a glimpse of that gleaming cockerel-shaped vane. The Trent Building is the pièce de résistance on campus and for good reason, she’s not on all the brochures for nothing.

As if overnight, cherry blossoms have bloomed all over campus, combining with the breeze to look like masses of pink and white confetti fluttering against the blue skies.

It isn’t a secret that Nottingham is a beautiful campus, however taking a camera around was a reminder that Trent and Highfields aren’t the only stunning spots, in fact, if you truly look, there are hundreds of postcard-worthy corners and hidden gems.

In 1830, Alfred Lowe (former owner of Highfield’s House) requested a fishing pond be built for him. Nearly 200 years later, UoN students have to wade through goose droppings on their way to lectures past the lake. The butterfly effect is a wonderful thing.

A huge part of the whimsy of this campus is the vast array of wildlife pottering about. Walking to a seminar you can cross paths with squirrels, geese, butterflies, frogs, magpies, and bunnies galore. Not forgetting the lake where you’ll meet swans and herons, as well as this little guy sauntering down the path to rejoin his mates having a dip.

Another beauty spot. When term resumes in April, we can expect blossoms coating this very symmetrical border of trees that line the path to the Trent Building.

One of my wonderful aspects of the weather getting warmer is the flocking of students down to the lake to laze around in the sunshine. Springtime arriving brings people outside and lets all of us appreciate the nature that surrounds us.

This collection of photos is a snapshot of the radiance that Spring has brought to the University of Nottingham. Instead of an iPhone, I used a small digital camera which adds to the dream-like quality and showcases campus in all its springtime glory.

Harriet Hobbs

All images courtesy of the author, Harriet Hobbs.

