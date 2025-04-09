Crime Never Looked So Good: Chicago at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall

Katie Barr

This April, Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall welcomes the razzle-dazzle of Chicago, the sultry, satirical musical that’s become one of the most beloved shows in musical theatre history. Running from Monday 7 to Saturday 12 April 2025, the UK & Ireland tour brings something truly special:

Janette Manrara, former Strictly Come Dancing star and co-host of It Takes Two, will make her musical theatre debut as the iconic Roxie Hart.

For Manrara, this is more than just a new chapter — it’s a dream come true. Though best known to UK audiences for her dazzling moves on Strictly, her roots lie in musical theatre. “It really does feel like a full-circle moment,” she says, recalling performing numbers from Chicago as a teenager. Now, years later, she steps into the shoes of a character she’s long admired.

…a slick, stylish tale of ambition, scandal, and fame, all set against a backdrop of 1920s jazz …

Chicago is a slick, stylish tale of ambition, scandal, and fame, all set against a backdrop of 1920s jazz and infused with Bob Fosse’s unmistakable choreography. Manrara, no stranger to the demands of performance, brings both precision and flair to the role. Her passion for Fosse’s work is clear: “To be here learning where the pinkie finger goes, the angles, the way the body shapes are… is very cool.”

Roxie Hart isn’t your typical musical theatre heroine. She’s a complex mix of charm, ambition, and vulnerability — a woman who shoots her lover and turns the media circus to her advantage. It’s a role that requires nuance, charisma, and comic timing, all of which Manrara seems eager to explore. “I can resonate with Roxie’s fighter mentality,” she explains. “She’s a survivor … (Maybe not always necessarily in the best way), but she gets what needs to be done, done.”

Audiences can look forward to some of the show’s most iconic numbers, including the sultry “Roxie” and the high-energy “Hot Honey Rag.” For Manrara, these are personal highlights: “The whole singing the dancing sequence …— it’s such an iconic moment in musical theatre.”

While she’s no stranger to touring, this production marks her first time on the road without her husband, fellow dancer Aljaž Škorjanec, or their young daughter Lyra. It’s a big change — but one she’s embracing. “Thank God for FaceTime,” she laughs, “but nothing I won’t be able to overcome.”

Chicago in Nottingham is shaping up to be a must-see theatrical event.

With its biting satire, unforgettable score, and a lead performance from one of the UK’s most beloved dancers stepping into a whole new spotlight, Chicago in Nottingham is shaping up to be a must-see theatrical event. Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering the show for the first time, this production promises glamour, grit, and all that jazz.

Tickets are available now via trch.co.uk or by calling the box office at 0115 989 5555. Don’t miss your chance to see Janette Manrara’s star-making turn as Roxie Hart in one of the most dazzling shows in town.

Featured image courtesy of Katie Barr Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

In-article images courtesy of Becky Lee Brun and Paul Coltas. No changes were made to these images.

