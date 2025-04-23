Piastri Takes The Crown In Saudi Arabia: Aussie Leads The WDC For The First Time In 15 Years

Hanna Ifri

It’s been 15 long years since an Australian driver last led the Formula One World Drivers’ Championship, and the man who has now taken the top spot is none other than Oscar Piastri. The McLaren driver’s calculated and consistent performance has not only put him in the lead but also marked a significant moment in Australian motorsport history. Before Piastri, it was Mark Webber who had led the WDC, a feat he achieved back in 2009. But now, Piastri has taken the baton and in doing so, the 24-year-old has made his own bold mark in the sport.

The race ignited immediately with Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri battling for the lead on lap one. Verstappen, under pressure, took a shortcut across a chicane to reclaim position, a move that didn’t go unnoticed by Piastri. The Australian quickly voiced his displeasure over the team radio: “He needs to give that back, I was ahead.” The stewards reviewed the incident and handed Verstappen a five-second penalty, agreeing with Piastri’s assessment. Verstappen, known for his fiery nature, responded with his trademark sarcasm, calling the penalty “F****** lovely”. A less restrained comment than his usual, more composed “simply lovely” when discussing race wins. Verstappen’s reaction wasn’t entirely surprising; moments of frustration and biting remarks have become a characteristic part of his persona, though this one stood out as it served as a reminder that, even at the top of his game, Verstappen can still be rattled under pressure.

The early stages of the race were far from straightforward. A collision between Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly brought out the safety car, effectively neutralising any further momentum for several drivers. Gasly and Tsunoda were both forced to retire early. This early interruption set the tone for what would be an eventful race, but it also served to shake up the strategies for many teams, especially as the race returned to full speed.

For Lando Norris, it was a race of recovery. After a challenging qualifying session where a crash had left him starting in P10, Norris had his work cut out. But true to form, the Brit demonstrated his racecraft by making steady progress up the field. His battle with Lewis Hamilton on lap 13 was a standout moment. The two exchanged positions multiple times in an exciting display of racing, with Norris eventually managing to get ahead after a series of thrilling moves. However, Hamilton, never one to give in, kept the pressure on, making Norris’ task all the more difficult. Ultimately, it was Norris who came out on top in this battle.

It’s been a season of ups and downs for Leclerc

One of the most impressive performances of the day came from Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque driver, who had endured a difficult start to the season, had put in a series of strong performances since his disqualification earlier in the year. On fresh tyres, Leclerc was a man possessed. His stunning move past George Russell was a clear indication of his regained confidence, and he quickly found himself in a comfortable P3. It’s been a season of ups and downs for Leclerc, but this race proved that, when the conditions suit, he is still one of the most formidable drivers on the grid.

After pitting, Piastri rejoined the track with renewed intent, executing a bold and aggressive overtake on Lewis Hamilton. Kicking up dust as he made his move, the McLaren driver showed impressive determination and control, swiftly gaining position with a clinical display of racecraft. It was a crucial moment in his race, highlighting not only his raw pace but also his tactical awareness. With the race still wide open, Piastri continued to push forward, maintaining his position at the front of the pack.

It was a fascinating battle that showcased the importance of strategy and team coordination

While the front-runners grabbed most of the headlines, the midfield provided plenty of excitement. Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon were engaged in a tight battle with rookie Isack Hadjar for a coveted spot in the points. Both Sainz and Albon displayed impressive teamwork, working together to keep Hadjar at bay. With both drivers pushing hard to secure valuable points for their respective teams, it was a fascinating battle that showcased the importance of strategy and team coordination in the midfield.

For Williams, it was a particularly satisfying day. Albon, ever the dependable driver, continued to demonstrate that he can extract maximum performance from his car, while his teammate, Carlos Sainz, had an equally solid outing, bringing home points in P9. For a team often overshadowed by the bigger names, Williams’ performance was a clear demonstration of their growth this season.

As the race neared its conclusion, the battle for P3 was one of the most intriguing, with Lando Norris closing in on Charles Leclerc. Norris had fought his way from a difficult start to challenge for a podium, but despite his relentless push, he fell just short, finishing 1.18 seconds behind Leclerc at the chequered flag. It was a frustrating outcome for Norris, who had worked tirelessly throughout the race, but nonetheless, his performance underscored the immense potential that McLaren has shown in recent races.

Piastri is now the first Australian to lead the WDC in 15 years

At the end of a tumultuous race, it was Oscar Piastri who found himself atop the World Drivers’ Championship standings. The 24-year-old McLaren driver’s composed performance throughout the race showcased his growing maturity and racecraft. With Norris having been the early-season title contender for McLaren, Piastri’s rise to the top of the standings marks a new era for the team. The fact that Piastri is now the first Australian to lead the WDC in 15 years, since Mark Webber’s brief stint at the top, this is a monumental achievement not only for him but for Australian motorsport as a whole.

It’s clear that Piastri is no longer just a “second driver” as previously titled in the past, but a legitimate title contender. His ability to keep calm under pressure, particularly in his battle with Verstappen, is indicative of a driver who possesses the maturity of someone far beyond his years. And with the likes of Verstappen, Hamilton, Norris and Leclerc all vying for the title, this season is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent memory.

