On the 12th Day of Christmas.. I am still a poor student in debt.

Having a student budget but lots of loved ones you want to spoil can be daunting. Have a read of Katherine’s take on buying gifts as a student.

As you get older, Christmas becomes less about circling the Argos catalogue and the gifts you’re going to get, and more about showing the important people in your life just how much you value them.

However, this hits a snag when we realise that we are all students with a budget that can stretch to a homemade card and a tin of soup, yet trying to buy gifts for people that deserve the world.

I can’t put a price on the smile that stretches across his face.

Having been with my boyfriend for 4 1/2 years, now, this notion definitely applies, and while I feel like I can’t put a price on the smile that stretches across his face on Christmas Day, my bank account certainly can. I would be lying if I said this year hadn’t provided some financial strain as, even with a student loan and a job, I found myself dipping into ‘Bank of Dad’ more times than I care to mention.

I’ll continue to splurge my pay-check on lavish gifts in December (even if it means I’m living off pasta and beans for a month)

That being said, I love the festive season! Every year, I love the cheesiness of it all; the lights, the films, and, of course, the hedonism we indulge in via copious amounts of food and alcohol. With this in mind, I wouldn’t change my approach; I’ll continue to splurge my pay-check on lavish gifts in December (even if it means I’m living off pasta and beans for a month) all because, and I don’t think I’m alone in this, the food tastes better and the drink goes down smoother. For me, the day feels far more festive when you have people to share it all with, so let’s treat ourselves and our loved ones.

Katherine Gomes

Featured image courtesy of Sakaki0214 via Flickr. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved!

If you just can’t get enough of Features, like our Facebook as a reader or a contributor!