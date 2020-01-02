Dirty Hit Tour: Oscar Lang, No Rome and Beabadoobee @ Bodega

On a chilled Tuesday evening in December, Dirty Hit Tour played Bodega showcasing Oscar Lang, No Rome and Beabadoobee. The independent record label Dirty Hit is known for being the record label which The 1975 are signed to, and this winter tour showcased these three independent artists. The venue, upstairs at Bodega, was buzzing with excitement in a crowd mostly filled with students.

“The venue […] was buzzing with excitement in a crowd mostly filled with students”

Oscar Lang started the night off, with his accompanying band, all with shaggy-like manes of hair, vibeing and dancing around the stage. His setlist was mostly filled with new songs, to be confirmed when released, with guitar based melodies and tunes and lyrics the crowd could bop around to easily. The song ‘Underwater Trees’ united the crowd with us all lowering to the floor and then jumping up and down towards the end of the song. I’ve definitely found a new engaging and exciting artist to listen to.

“I’ve definitely found a new engaging and exciting artist to listen to”

After a short interlude followed No Rome and his accompanying band, with his setlist of songs from his crowd known EPs as well as his two newest releases ‘Talk Nice’ and ‘Trust3000’. A crowd highlight was the final song ‘Narcissist’ which features The 1975 and had the whole room singing along. Similarly, his tunes were very easy to dance and bop along too, with many of the crowd at the front jumping up and down to nearly every song, as well as No Rome easily interacting with the crowd.

“Her final song ‘She Plays Bass’ was a crowd highlight and a perfect end to a great night”

The final act of the night was Beabadoobee, who was my personal highlight out of the three, with herself, her bassist and drummer too. She played a range of songs from her alternative genre discography of EPs and albums. My favourites were her more chilled-out, older songs ‘If You Want To’ and ‘Coffee’, which relaxed the crowd, being less bass instrumental heavy than her newer songs on her ‘Space Cadet – EP’ which engaged the crowd. Her final song ‘She Plays Bass’ was a crowd highlight and a perfect end to a great night.

“As a serious fan of The 1975, I am looking forward to seeing these three artists develop”

As a serious fan of The 1975, I am looking forward to seeing these three artists develop, gain more fans and see them all play bigger venues in the future, as well as potentially supporting The 1975 on tour as Beabadoobee is next year.

9/10

Ellen Partington

Featured image courtesy of Ellen Partington.

For more reviews like our Facebook page.

For more uni news, reviews, entertainment articles, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved!