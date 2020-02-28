Best Dressed at the Oscars

The academy awards come with high expectations. The anticipation surrounding the winners and is matched by the outfits they bring to the red carpet.

Florence Pugh

The first time Oscar nominee was submitted for best performance as a supporting Actress in her role of Amy March from Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. She made her first appearance at the Oscars wearing a Louis Vuitton satin teal tiered gown.

Natalie Portman

She made a feminist statement in Maria Grazia Chiuri’s ethereal embroidered cape with the names of female directors overlooked by the academy stitched into the fabric.

Rooney Mara

She stuck to her sleek signature style standards in all black Alexander Mcqueen frilled ruffle gown.

Brie Larson

The woman arrived in style, elegantly dressed in Celine rose gold glitter bodycon and cape. The “Captain Marvel” actress’s look was praised for it’s simplicity with a dress that features a low-cut neckline and a long cape that hung off her back as she moved around for photos and interviews on the red carpet.

Billie Eilish

The singer added her own grunge twist to the red carpet in Chanel signature tweed co-ord pyjama like set.

Margot Robbie

The actress kept it simple and classy in an off the shoulder black dress with a statement brooch in place of jewellery.

Julia Butters

The ten year old actress came stunningly dressed in a Cristian Siriano all pink frock accompanied with a tiny pink clutch purse.

Timothee Chalamet

His cool Stella McCartney tracksuit outfit divided fans after people compared it to a security guard and valet parking uniform. Either way the Little Women actor was known for his unique red-carpet style.

Saoirse Ronan

She lead best dressed in a sustainable avant-garde Gucci gown with a black and white top and a periwinkle coloured skirt, featuring a peplum detail at the waist.

Spike Lee

The director paid tribute to Kobe Bryant with a purple and yellow Gucci suit, featuring the basketball legend’s number 24 and Nike Kobe 9 elite strategy sneakers.

Amber Chow

Featured image courtesy of The Academy via Facebook. Main Images courtesy of florencepugh natalieportman rooney.mara brielarson billieeilish margotrobbie julia_butters tchalamet ronan.saoirse filmthusiast via Instagram

