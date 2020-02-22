Changes Made at SU Despite ‘No’ Vote

On the 19th of February students at the University of Nottingham voted ‘no’ to the Students’ Union Democratic Review. Out of the 1,344 votes cast there were 961 votes against the motion to make a number of fundamental changes to the Union’s constitution.

Just two days after the results were officially announced, SU Community Officer Jacob Collier posted on Facebook to share the latest developments. In his post, Jacob claimed that the SU President James Pheasey has engaged in practises that are “grossly undemocratic.” Jacob explained that President has, despite the results of the election, “made changes to the structure of the officer team through one of our democratic committees.”

“For this decision to be ignored and changes to be rushed through a backroom committee of 10 students, is in my view, deeply undemocratic and wrong.”

The President proposed two motions to the Democratic Procedures Committee (DPC): one which changes the role of President to Union Development and another which sees the addition of a full-time Liberation officer in tandem with altering Equal Opportunities and Welfare to Welfare and Wellbeing.

Jacob commented that the President had withdrawn the motion upon Jacob’s request but proceeded to bring it back for consideration by the chair of the DPC. The Community officer went onto say that, “For this decision to be ignored and changes to be rushed through a backroom committee of 10 students, is in my view, deeply undemocratic and wrong.”

IMPACT is yet to receive a statement from the Student Union President.

Aidan Hall

Featured image courtesy of James Pheasey SU via Facebook.

