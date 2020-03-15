Blossoms @ Rock City

On Tuesday 10th March, the Stockport based indie quintet Blossoms brought their Foolish Loving Spaces tour to Nottingham, with their vibrant rock-inspired tracks and melodious acoustic moments bringing an electric atmosphere to Rock City.

Fans piled into the venue at seven on the dot, and it wasn’t long until the supporting act Fever took to the stage with their bouncy rock anthems which undoubtedly livened up the crowd. Despite being fresh on the music scene, Fever’s performance didn’t fail to deliver, and The Magic Gang certainly didn’t fail to match their energy.

With the band not being strangers to playing at Rock City and many of their fans also being Blossoms fans, it wasn’t long until the sing-alongs and the mosh-pits began as they sung massive tracks such as their new single ‘Think’ and fan favourites such as ‘How Can I Compete’. The energetic start ensured that the crowd was well and truly ready for the Blossoms, confirmed by the cheers of the crowd as the band graced the stage.

Opening the show with their Top 100 hit ‘Your Girlfriend’, before going onto perform classic fan favourites from their previous albums including ‘Getaway’ and ‘Blow’, the engagement with the crowd was exceptional on every level. Frontman Tom Ogden continuously thanked the crowd for their tremendous energy, even dubbing the crowd as the most ‘mental’ of the tour so far.

But the mosh-pits and applause didn’t stop as the band went onto perform newer tracks from their number one album Foolish Loving Spaces including ‘If You Think This Is Real Life’ and ‘The Keeper’, as well as slower ballads including my personal favourite ‘Falling For Someone’. Evidently the setlist pleased both newer fans and fans from the band’s early days.

Whilst Ogden’s vocals and stage presence may be front and centre, the extremely talented band members must be commended. Charlie Salt, Myles Kellock, Josh Dewhurst and Joe Donovan perfectly complimented Ogden’s vocals, with their fluent transitions between songs, steady beats and excellent sound quality making the show flow effortlessly.

Salt’s consistent bass and Donovan’s electrifying drums must be given special credit, particularly during ‘There’s a Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)’ where the energy of the crowd was second to none as the floor shook and the vibrant lighting shone to the beat of the bass and the drum.

As the crowd begged for an encore after Ogden’s solo acoustic moment during ‘My Favourite Room’, which was dedicated to ‘the wavers’ on the balcony, the show drew to a close with ‘Charlemagne’. Arguably the atmosphere in the sold-out crowd was at its best in this finale, with every word being sung with passion and the cheers jeering until the band said their goodbyes and ran off stage.

Although the liveliness of the crowd may have led to intense mosh-pits, this did not detract from the fact that all three bands brought an undeniable energy which made for an excellent gig. With the perfect mix of upbeat tracks and slower melodies, the Blossoms put on an unforgettable performance, and it is needless to say that they have a bright future ahead of them.

9/10

Amrit Virdi

Featured Image courtesy of Amrit Virdi.

