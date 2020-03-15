Creative Corner showcase: Space

March’s poetry showcase explores ‘space’- from outer space to birds taking off…

Untitled

Lonely bench

Distant shower –

She’s gone

Crushing presence!

Falling sky

Chase the rabbit

Tom Sampson

Take-off

A horde of birds,

shredded paper in a swirling dance to the wind’s melody.

Then rise, blotting the sky like droplets of ink

upon a fresh sketch pad.

Lauren Winson

Featured image courtesy of Natasha Phang-Lee. Image use license here.

