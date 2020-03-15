Creative Corner showcase: Space

0 March 15, 2020 11:40
March’s poetry showcase explores ‘space’- from outer space to birds taking off…
Untitled
Lonely bench
Distant shower –
She’s gone
Crushing presence!
Falling sky
Chase the rabbit
Tom Sampson
Take-off
A horde of birds,
shredded paper in a swirling dance to the wind’s melody.
Then rise, blotting the sky like droplets of ink
upon a fresh sketch pad.
Lauren Winson
Featured image courtesy of Natasha Phang-Lee. Image use license here.
CategoriesArtsCreative CornerEntertainment