Arts

Creative Corner showcase: Space

0 March 15, 2020 11:40 by

March’s poetry showcase explores ‘space’- from outer space to birds taking off…

Untitled

Lonely bench
Distant shower –
She’s gone

Crushing presence!
Falling sky
Chase the rabbit

Tom Sampson

Take-off

A horde of birds,

shredded paper in a swirling dance to the wind’s melody. 

Then rise, blotting the sky like droplets of ink

upon a fresh sketch pad.

Lauren Winson

Featured image courtesy of Natasha Phang-Lee. Image use license here. 

Follow @ImpactMagazine on Twitter or like the Impact Entertainment Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

Tags
Categories
ArtsCreative CornerEntertainment

by May Perrin - Mar 15, 2020

by Olivia Stock - Mar 15, 2020

Leave a Reply

RELATED BY