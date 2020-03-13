BREAKING NEWS: Online Teaching Announced at UoN from 23rd March

The University has officially declared that from 23rd March all teaching will be delivered online, with the week commencing 16th March acting as a transition period to accelerate these plans.

Today, Friday 13th March, the University has announced that “there will be no face-to-face lectures, seminars or tutorials from Monday 23 March” as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19. Schools and tutors will be advising about arrangements for sessions and support over the course of the next week.

In a statement sent via email from Professor Shearer West, Vice-Chancellor of the University, as well as put on the University’s COVID-19 advice page, the UoN has stated that though they are following the latest advice from the Department of Health and Social Care, Public Health England and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office:

“we are now treating w/c Monday 16 March as a transition period to accelerate our plans to deliver all teaching online from Monday 23 March. This means there will be no face-to-face lectures, seminars or tutorials from Monday 23 March.”

The email sent by the University has also announced that they will be “cancelling any planned student study, field or social trips overseas, as well as residential field trips in the UK” as well as “inviting overseas placement students to return early and advising everyone in our community to consider if overseas travel is at all essential at this time, in case people become subject to travel restrictions while overseas.”

The University will remain open while teaching is delivered online so that learning facilities and accommodation are available for students, as well as stating that:

“some of our students may not be able to return home…so we will make additional provision for you to stay on campus should you wish.”

The email also states that “the University is preparing further action for the time if or when the UK health authorities order larger scale measures across the country” including:

“measures such as alternative approaches to examinations and assessment and ensuring that we make any changes necessary to ensure that your education is not disadvantaged by these extraordinary circumstances.”

The University advises staying up to date through the COVID-19 information webpages as well as the MyNottingham app and UoN social media channels. Helplines will also be available from Monday 16 March “to enable staff and students to report illness or self-isolation by phone or email and get advice on employment or academic concerns linked to coronavirus.” Professor West’s email ends on an optimistic note in these difficult times:

“I am grateful for the many examples I have heard of staff and students who have pulled together to support each other. By working together, our community will get to the other side of these terrible circumstances.”

Francesca Hadland

Featured image courtesy of Shamraze/Nuhaize via Flickr. Image use license found here. Image alterations made by Francesca Hadland.

