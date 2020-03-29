How to Stay Fit in Isolation

Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus/ Covid 19 in the UK, there have been a lot of change to our daily routines. One of these changes includes how we exercise, due to the closure of gyms and leisure facilities and banning of mass gatherings. However, keeping fit has never been so important. Studies have found that exercise has a large impact on not only our physical health, but on our mental health too, and this is important whilst in isolation. Here are some hints and tips for staying active while at home to help your mind, body and soul.

Going for a walk, run or cycle:

The government in their guidelines tell us to stay at home to help stop the spread of Coronavirus. However, one form of daily exercise is allowed. This is a great way to get you out of the house and get some fresh air and change of scenery. This can help you destress and relax, as being in one space for an extended period of time can become challenging. You can go with a member of your household or even on your own if you want to enjoy some personal space and time to reflect if space is short at home.

Outside workout:

They accommodate body weight activities that don’t require gym equipment

The internet is a great way to find workouts to do in the comfort of your own home especially on YouTube. They accommodate body weight activities that don’t require gym equipment, so are perfect for the garden as the sun starts to shine. Also, lots of paid apps are now offering free live streams on Instagram to help people get fit. My favourites are RWL, Shreddy and Joe Wicks ‘The Body Coach’ who is running a live P.E class every morning, perfect for the whole family.

Indoor workout:

If the weather is cold or you don’t have any outdoor space, these workouts can be done indoors. A lot of these don’t need much space, they can even be done in a living room or your bedroom. Many are only 30 minutes and are a great break from work or being sat down for a long time and get your blood pumping and waken your brain.

Dancing:

Moving the body whichever way you feel can be a great way to forget the world around you

Put on your favourite music and dance. Moving the body whichever way you feel can be a great way to forget the world around you, even for a few minutes whilst you blast your isolation anthems!

Workouts not your thing?

Even moving around the house or up and down the stairs can get your step count up throughout the day. Remember to stand up every hour to keep the brain alert and to stretch out the body.

No matter what you choose, keeping fit whilst in isolation is important. I personally find exercise is great for my mental health, as it is a distraction and makes me feel more alert to help stop feeling sluggish and in a low mood, but everyone is different. If you are struggling with your mental health in these confusing times, there is help out there- you are not alone.

Here are some helpful links to places that can help: Mind – 0300 123 3393, Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org, Nottingham Nightline 0115 951 4985 or email: nightlineanon@nottingham.ac.uk. You can also instant message them on: www.nottinghamnightline.co.uk and their Skype ID is: ‘nottingham.nightline’

Megan Bowie

Featured image courtesy of Mike Cohen via Flickr. No changes made to this image. Image license found here.

