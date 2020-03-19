HRLC Annual Human Rights Conference 2020

On Friday 13th March, the University of Nottingham held the HRLC (Human Rights Law Centre) Annual Human Rights Conference 2020. At a time where ‘migration’ has become such a loaded term, the event speakers offered an interesting insight into the current global refugee crisis.

The conference centred itself largely around the theme of forced migration, which currently sits as the largest humanitarian crisis worldwide. It was attended by academics and researchers from the UK, Canada, Berlin and New Zealand, as well as representatives from the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) and Amnesty International.

This event explores the theme of forced migration… Why it leads a mother to put her remaining faith for her children’s future in an inflatable boat to cross a sea.”

Panel one, chaired by Rebecca Cox, focused upon forced migration and responsibility sharing. “This event explores the theme of forced migration”, she noted; “why it is necessary for so many people, why they feel that it is the only choice, why it leads a mother to put her remaining faith for her children’s future in an inflatable boat to cross a sea.”

Climate change was also highlighted as a contributing factor to the increase in migrant movement

The speakers explored refugee law and the politics surrounding migration, as well as the refugee determination process. Climate change was also highlighted as a contributing factor to the increase in migrant movement. “With the increasing extremes of climate change, the issue of forced migration is only going to proliferate”, Cox declared fervently, “as students, we are future leaders and it is in our hands to create responsible policies to diminish the effects of the crisis and promote a migrant-led response.”

Ibrahim Lakhanpal

Featured image and article images courtesy of Ibrahim Lakhanpal.

