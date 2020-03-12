Preview: Ravelength

In aid of the charity Music Minds Matter and with a scintillating line-up of underground DJ’s, Ravelength is a new type of rave night taking place on March 27th that you won’t want to miss.

Wavelength is a Nottingham-based charity event brand that organises music-focused events to raise money for mental health charities. These feature highly collaborative shows, and include workshops, club nights, and art exhibitions. Over the course of two weeks at the end of March, Wavelength are running a series of these events to raise money for the charity ‘Music Minds Matter’ which offers a unique, dedicated service for people struggling in the music industry. On the charity’s website, British record producer and DJ, Keeno, explains how when his life “became one big challenge after another with no time for self-care”, the charity offered him an invaluable six-week CBT course which helped him shift his perspective and replace his bad habits. They also offer a free 24-hour hotline that provides access to trained advisors who appreciate the challenges of working in the music industry.

The first of Wavelength’s March events is Ravelength: an entirely new type of club night. Taking place at Box on the 27th of March and featuring some of the best underground breaks/electro/techno DJs around at the minute, Ravelength looks introspectively at the raving experience to create an immersive and refreshing take on the norm.

Expect big breaks, wonky techno and the very best that UK bass music has to offer.

First on the bill is 140 renegade Patrice, who stepping away from his usual grime and dubstep inspired sounds, will be reaching deep into the libraries for a genre-warping set that you won’t catch anywhere else. Expect big breaks, wonky techno and the very best that UK bass music has to offer. His colossal recent b2b with Interplanetary Criminal demonstrated the kinds of insane blends and selections Patrice is capable of, and he will be bringing a similar lethal dose of wobs and bass to everyone’s favourite underground bunker Box.

Few artists encapsulate the immersive, visionary essence of Ravelength better than the bill’s next addition, Connor Male. Half of the Nottingham/London based duo Malebox and a master of 90’s tech-house and synth-heavybreakbeat, Connor will be treating Box to everything from euphoric breakbeat anthems to deep italo, electro and techno cuts. He has also been making waves beyond the rave with his label, Serenity Records, which serves to promote awareness for mental-health causes and raise money for relevant charities within the industry – making him the perfect fit for Ravelength.

Elements of techno meet the sounds of UKG, funky, jungle and breaks to create dance-floor weapons that can be heard locking off raves up and down the country.

Finally, volunteering his time and talents at Ravelength is Breaka. Born and raised in London and honing his craft up North, Breaka’s style is distinctly British. Elements of techno meet the sounds of UKG, funky, jungle and breaks to create dance-floor weapons that can be heard locking off raves up and down the country. Quickly gaining support from mainstays in the underground music scene such as Objekt, Call Super, Desert Sound Colony and many more, Breaka’s productions are guaranteed to make even the most stoic of ravers bust out their trigger fingers.

Additionally, kicking off this night of many colours will be Underground Music Society (UMS) stalwarts Zak and Louis, who are joining forces under the name Men With Ven to unleash some heavy hitters sure to set the tone for the rest of the night. Don’t let the name fool you, these selectors are no nonsense behind the decks and will be bringing mammoth beats, thumping dance runs and tickety-boo selections to get Box moving.

With the marriage of art and music at the heart of the brand’s scrupulous ethos, it is certain to be a night of sensational visual, as well as sonic proportions.

Wavelength HQ have also been working alongside a team of dedicated artists, lighting engineers and installation designers to ensure the event looks as good as it sounds. With the marriage of art and music at the heart of the brand’s scrupulous ethos, it is certain to be a night of sensational visual, as well as sonic proportions. And with all of the proceeds going to the brilliant Music Minds Matter, your skanking will be doing some serious good for musicians in need across the nation. Wavelength have been teasing further events on the horizon as part of their end-of-March series so be sure to stay tuned for these also.

Ravelength tickets are £5 and available on Resident Advisor. While there will also be a limited number of tickets available on the door, these are likely to be slightly pricier and pre-buying tickets will guarantee you don’t miss out.

Get your tickets now at: https://www.residentadvisor.net/events/1387129

Learn more about Music Minds Matter at: https://www.musicmindsmatter.org.uk/

Music Minds Matter 24-hour telephone number: 0808 802 8008 (inside the UK).

Olivia Stock

Featured image courtesy of Wavelength via Facebook. Article image courtesy of @wavelength.events via Instagram. Image use licence here.

Follow @ImpactMagazine on Twitter or like the Impact Entertainment Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.