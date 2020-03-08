The Double Bill- Episode One

0 March 8, 2020 15:29
In the first episode of The Double Bill, our film podcast, Ben and Isaac discuss Ladybird, the Mirror, The Shawshank Redemption and their top first film recommendations.
Ben Ofungwu and Isaac Weinstock
Featured image courtesy of Impact Podcasts via Canva.
Music courtesy of audionautix.com
