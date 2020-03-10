University of Nottingham Declares a Climate Emergency

The University of Nottingham has officially declared a Climate Emergency, stating its commitment to environmental sustainability at the University in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

This follows in the footsteps of a similar declaration by the University of Nottingham Students’ Union on the 7th of November 2019, which committed UoNSU to the implementation of a ‘Sustainability Action Plan’ and annual reports.

Similarly, the 13th of January saw Nottingham City Council formally declare a Climate Emergency, announcing their 2028 plans for the city to become the first carbon neutral city in the UK, after the UK Parliament declared an emergency on the 1st of May 2019. This nation-wide declaration has prompted the implementation of similar plans to be carbon neutral across the UK by 2030.

“A new Environmental Sustainability Committee has been created in order to lead the University in future projects.”

The University has thus declared a commitment to work with students, Nottingham City Council and the China and Malaysia campuses to improve sustainability, as well as continuing the work of the past ten years to reduce emissions through research and implementation. A new Environmental Sustainability Committee has been created in order to lead the University in future projects.

May Perrin

Featured image courtesy of Shamraze/Nuhaize via Flickr. Image use license found here.

