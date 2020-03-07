Women of History: Julie d’Aubigny

With International Women’s Day just around the corner, Issy and Phoebe discuss one of history’s hidden female figures, the daring wild and talented Julie d’Aubigny. With burning convents, daggers and a bi icon, Julie is not a figure to be forgotten.

Isabelle Raikes and Phoebe Raine

Featured image courtesy of Phoebe Raine and Impact Podcasts via Canva.

Music courtesy of audionautix.com

