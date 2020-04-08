8 Productive Quarantine Activities for Students

Besides actually doing the work for your degree (and who really feels like doing that at the moment), there is an awful lot of time to fill while we sit and wait for this lockdown to end. So, here is a list of eight productive ways to fill your time during quarantine.

Online Webinars, Workshops and Online Courses

There is a whole host of companies offering FREE (yes, you heard me correctly) online webinars, workshops and courses due to COVID-19. A lot of these courses are held via Zoom and advertised through Twitter and Facebook.

If you’re looking to get into Journalism, News Associates are currently running interactive workshops and Q&As with representatives from Sky News and the BBC.

Besides that, businesses are making all sorts of skills available through zoom including dance classes, personal training, singing lessons, language learning and more. A quick google search should help you find what you’re looking for.

Learn a new language.

Yes, I too rolled my eyes when I read other articles mention learning a language as a legitimate way to fill my time during quarantine. Although, since I downloaded Duolingo my attitude has changed.

Duolingo is a super interactive and accessible app that makes language learning fun through games and puzzles. This is your perfect chance to earn your next bragging right in the smoking area of Rock City.

Learn a new skill.

Has there ever been a skill you have really wanted to learn but never had the time to? Well, now all you’ve got is time! YouTube videos are the best way to learn that skill.

Want to find your zen and get into Yoga? Yoga With Adriene has got you! Want to learn how to make your own pizza? Jamie Oliver will teach you to cook up a storm. Is your student sink still blocked with food from last semester? You get the gist.

Deep clean

Ever fancied yourself as the next Mrs Hinch? Well, now is the perfect opportunity to zoflora, scrub daddy, and pine yourself into the end of lockdown. All jokes aside, I wish I could actually tap to tidy my drawers!

Make yourself a website or a blog.

If you, in any capacity, want to get into freelancing during or after university; a website is essential. You can do this easily without having to spend a penny using websites such as Wix, WordPress and Blogger.

If you don’t want to get into freelancing, why not make a blog and write musings about a subject of your choice?

Set yourself a fitness goal.

If you’ve decided to read my description under this tip then you must be really bored!

Seriously though, it’s probably a good idea to make the most of your daily form of exercise and go for a run or walk. Couch to 5K is a great way to start if you’ve never run before.

Work on your mental wellbeing.

It’s such a strange and scary time at the moment. This makes it more important than ever to be aware of our mental wellbeing and to take positive steps towards looking after ourselves.

This could include exercise, meditation, journaling, affirmations or even just a phone call to a friend.

How have you decided to pass the time during quarantine?

Ella Houghton

Featured image courtesy of Anka Albrecht via Flickr. No changes made to this image. Image license found here.

