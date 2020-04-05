Kess’ Cozy Music Corner #6: Ricky Hil

Struggling to find that new artist to fall in love with? Fear not, our contributor Kess Leung is here with the latest and greatest musical recommendations of each week. In this edition, Kess highlights American alternative hip-hop artist Ricky Hil.

Tommy Hilfiger is known as one of the most prolific names in the fashion industry. His talent for producing iconic pieces of clothing is remarkable. But the fashion designer is not the only noticeable talent in the Hilfiger family.

In fact, a lesser known, but equally talented member has released his own remarkable creations – his son, musician Ricky Hilfiger. Going by the stage name ‘Ricky Hil’, a shortened version of his birth name, the artist produces music along the lines of indie/alternative and hip-hop. Since debuting in 2014, Ricky has gone on to produce countless powerful emotional pieces, collaborating with the likes of Leona Lewis and even The Weeknd on several tracks. With his unique husky voice, the singer has built a small but solid following throughout the years, maintaining both a steady flow of attention and releases, with his latest album release happening this year.

With his collaboration-filled debut project, the singer made a small but impactful mark in the music industry. I first heard Hil through his gut-wrenching track ‘Fix Me’ featuring Leona Lewis, and I instantly knew that I would become a fan of his. “Will you fix me? Will you show me how to breathe? For all is gone and though my hope is lost, will you fix me?” Taking turns, both artists explore the idea of heartbreak, with Lewis’ signature breathy yet powerful voice blending perfectly with Ricky’s raspy melodies.

Ricky also conveys a beautiful sorrow in the track ‘M.O.M’ featuring Fat Trel, a letter written to his mum, tackling the theme of addiction. “Mom, I’m a rolling stone, I know I ain’t been home. I’m better on my own, I’m grown, and I got some stupid addictions, but young people listen, listen to me. Mom, the first time I tried, I felt so free.” The painful song shows the young artist’s talent for emotional lyricism.

While most of his releases have held a more vulnerable side, Ricky Hil showed his flexibility in style with his collaboration album with Lex Luger in 2016, 500 Grams. A change from his usual downtrodden aesthetic, Hil demonstrates his ability to rap on more upbeat and flashy instrumentals. I recommend this wild album for times where an energy fix is needed, to pump life and adrenaline into the room.

With heartfelt lyrics matching a versatility that allows Hil to diversify into numerous genres, the artist has managed to capture the attention of many. Though I do gravitate more to his ‘softer’ releases, this doesn’t mean that his flashier tracks are to be ignored. An artist with much more potential left to explore, I am sure he will be releasing more must-listen music in the future.

Kess Leung

Featured image courtesy of Paul Hudson via Flickr.

Article image courtesy of @rickyhil via Instagram.

Image use licence here.

