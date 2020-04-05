Kess’ Cozy Music Corner #7: Jon Vinyl

Struggling to find that new artist to fall in love with? Fear not, our contributor Kess Leung is here with the latest and greatest musical recommendations of each week. In this edition, Kess highlights Canadian R&B singer Jon Vinyl.

Emerging R&B artist Jon Vinyl’s career began just a little under three years ago, starting off in his basement home studio. Inspired by the likes of Stevie Wonder, Boys II Men and Otis Redding, Vinyl aims to inspire others positively through his music by seamlessly blending smooth melodies with his gentle, velvety voice.

Vinyl has been able to gain a loyal fan base and solidify his place in the music industry, repeatedly releasing quality tracks.

Hailing from Toronto, Canada, Vinyl has released a handful of tracks since his first single, ‘Nostalgia’, which had caught the eye of massive pop sensation Shawn Mendes, a friend from Vinyl’s old high school days. Surfing on the momentum generated by the support from his superstar friend, Vinyl has been able to gain a loyal fan base and solidify his place in the music industry, repeatedly releasing quality tracks.

Breezy, flowing vocals blend together perfectly with the urban and chill mix of instrumentals, and this soulful haze proved an impactful debut in the music scene.

When one thinks of nostalgia, the unique joy that fills the sentiment often comes to mind. However, that does not guarantee that nostalgia is always referring to something positive. Through the release of his debut track, Vinyl’s perspective of the word takes a different approach than simply reminiscing on the old times. In the artist’s own words, “Nostalgia is merely a reflection of past life experiences and me trying to find my way. Sometimes sentimental things keep us from moving forward physically and emotionally.” Breezy, flowing vocals blend together perfectly with the urban and chill mix of instrumentals, and this soulful haze proved an impactful debut in the music scene.

Uniting to tell the story of lovers who suffer from the mishaps of timing, the two effortlessly dance around each other as they play a game of cat and mouse, displaying a connection that is deep and palpable.

Since then, Vinyl has expanded his musical circle, collaborating with artist Tash Paint on his single ‘Euphemism’. Uniting to tell the story of lovers who suffer from the mishaps of timing, the two effortlessly dance around each other as they play a game of cat and mouse, displaying a connection that is deep and palpable. An undeniable earworm, the track is one that showcases Tash’s silky vocals, along with Vinyl’s smooth voice, unleashing a song that never fails to entrance you with every listen.

the downtempo jam features the singer’s powerful vocals, highlighting his clear falsetto in the chorus, in contrast to his beautiful airy and seemingly relaxed vocals that fill up the rest of the song.

Personally, however, my favourite song of his would have to be the track ‘Addicted’. This was the song that introduced me to his talent, and I’ve been hooked on his music ever since. A playful track where Vinyl asks one to ‘stay the night’, the downtempo jam features the singer’s powerful vocals, highlighting his clear falsetto in the chorus, in contrast to his beautiful airy and seemingly relaxed vocals that fill up the rest of the song.

It is hard to say how popular Jon Vinyl could become, as I believe that he has yet to achieve his full potential. But for now, just kick back, relax and listen to some of Vinyl’s tracks, because who knows? Maybe you will find yourself slowly turning into a fan as well.

Kess Leung

Featured image courtesy of Paul Hudson via Flickr.

Article image courtesy of @jon.vinyl via Instagram.

