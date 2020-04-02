University of Nottingham to Offer Hotels and Hall Accommodation to NHS Staff

The University of Nottingham has announced that it will be opening up all of its hotels, conference centres, and hall accommodation to NHS staff. This is in addition to all restricted parking on campus, and comes as part of the universities bid to support efforts against COVID-19.

The aim of the action is to aid NHS staff and other key workers who require accommodation near the Queen’s Medical Centre, or whose families are self-isolating and preventing them from going home. The fast-spreading nature of the virus has left many of these workers in desperate need of emergency accommodation, and has made the De Vere Orchard and Jubilee Hotels pivotal players in the national COVID-19 effort.

The news comes after millions in the UK took to the streets last week to applaud the NHS staff and key workers

The university has also announced that all of its conference centres are being utilised to provide training for health professionals, whilst acting in line with social-distancing measures.

The news comes after millions in the UK took to the streets last week to applaud the NHS staff and key workers – raising awareness of their incredible efforts and sacrifices in the face of this relentless virus. The hashtag #ClapForTheNHS trended on Twitter for many hours and provoked a host of compassionate acts across the nation, from members of the public lending their cars and bicycles to NHS staff, to Uber offering free rides and food deliveries.

Universities in Nottingham have also supplied 16 testing machines, with the collective potential to conduct up to 20,000 tests per day

Additionally, last week more than 600 students from the School of Medicine at the university volunteered to aid NHS hospitals and staff, which are under increasing pressure as virus cases soar. Universities in Nottingham have also supplied 16 testing machines, with the collective potential to conduct up to 20,000 tests per day, to support the national fight against COVID-19.

Safa Shahid

Sources:

https://www.uber.com/en-GB/newsroom/uber-to-support-nhs-staff/

Featured image courtesy of Shamraze/Nuhaize on Flickr. Image license found here.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.