Jubilee Campus Given Expansion Go-Ahead

As the University of Nottingham’s Jubilee Campus is given the go-ahead to expand, Impact’s Abi Kara-Fernandes delves into the plans for ‘Project Xenia’ and what it will offer prospective students.

Named after the ancient Greek concept of hospitality, the generosity and courtesy shown to those who are far from home, the plan involves the building of a new, self-catered halls of residence for 280 students, next to the already existing, catered Southwell Hall block. Having worked rigorously with the Student Union, as well as taken into account student responses from a national survey, the university hopes to create “a home-from-home experience, designed to make the transition from home to student life much easier.”

There will even be a cinema room, and a second courtyard is additionally being planned, in the hopes to provide quieter spaces for students to study or relax

In direct response to student feedback, the accommodation will be a three-storey building with three entrances, each providing access to cluster flats, including a kitchen and social space, which will open up onto a courtyard. With a paved terrace area and picnic tables, the courtyard will allow students to gather outside and eat, as well as provide space for potential tennis tables and a large lawn area to create the ultimate social, active area. There will even be a cinema room, and a second courtyard is additionally being planned, in the hopes to provide quieter spaces for students to study or relax. A spokeswoman for the university told NottinghamshireLive that “while our overriding priority is supporting our students, staff and the national effort to tackle coronavirus, we are pleased to have secured this planning consent as part of our wider review of student accommodation provision.”

The plot, on Triumph Road, was previously occupied by tobacco firm John Player warehouses

The plot, on Triumph Road, was previously occupied by tobacco firm John Player warehouses, however these were demolished in 2017, a year after operations at the building stopped. Since then the site has been used as a temporary car park. Dating back to the 1930’s, many were sad to see the buildings go, including Ian Wells, the vice-chair of the Nottingham Civic Society, who even tried to get them listed as a building of national importance to prevent the demolition. Failing to do so however, has given the University of Nottingham an opportunity to continue to expand and develop it’s “world-class” campuses.

Abi Kara-Fernandes

