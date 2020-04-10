UoN Darts Player Ben Clark Has Tragically Passed Away

In a statement on Twitter, the University of Nottingham Darts team released that former player Ben Clark had sadly passed away in his home on the evening of Thursday 2nd April.

As of yet the cause of his death is unknown, but he was found unresponsive and his death has since been confirmed. In a statement from the society, they remembered Ben as a “fundamental part” of university darts who played an active role in varsity competitions.

Ben studied at the University of Nottingham between 2013 and 2016, before going on to complete his PGCE in secondary geography this year. He was a much-loved member of the university Darts team and his former teammates are understandably deeply saddened by this news. Known affectionately as ‘Countdown’ by his friends, Ben will be missed for his humour, quiz knowledge and kindness – always going above and beyond for others. “To say he will be dearly missed does not do justice to the effect he had upon us all”, the society’s President Joe Hayward said, “he has had an influence on so many people in university darts”. Another society member added that “he was the most welcoming guy ever”.

Tributes have also been pouring in from other universities, such as Newcastle and Nottingham Trent, over twitter which show the impact Ben had on the sport more widely. The University of Sheffield’s Darts team also sent their deepest condolences, commenting “terrible news, thoughts go out to his friends and family from everyone at Sheffield”.

If you need any support in dealing with this sad news, online support services can accessed here.

If you have any memories of Ben, we would love for you to get in touch with us or share them in the comments. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends during this very difficult time.

