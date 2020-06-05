5 Cookbooks Written By BAME Chefs And Food Connoisseurs

Jerelle Guy is an American cook who brings her cheerful personality into your kitchen through her cookbook Black Girl Baking: Wholesome Recipes Inspired by a Soulful Upbringing. Her recipes are intertwined with childhood memories, bringing your meals to life. She specifically uses baking as a sort of therapy to deal with the trauma that comes along with being a black woman. Her Brûléed Buttermilk Pie sounds delicious!

Hooni Kim is a Michelin starred chef who teaches you how to cook Korean food in his cookbook My Korea: Traditional Flavours, Modern Recipes. This is the debut book of a chef who was awarded the first Michelin star for a Korean restaurant, which builds on traditional ingredients to create fantastic recipes. It offers a complete change to any routine you’ve built and will encourage you to step out of your comfort zone of pasta and chicken. I have my eye on the Dolsot Bibimbap (Sizzling Hot Stone Bowl Bibimbap).

Bryant Terry is an American chef and activist with a deep interest in sustainable foods and encouraging interest in healthy foods. His new cookbook released this spring, Vegetable Kingdom: The abundant world of vegan recipes is a vegan cookbook full of flavourful and fun plant-based recipes that will change your approach to vegan food. The Dirty Cauliflower sounds like an amazing way to mix things up. His aim with the cookbook is to encourage you to ‘go forth and explore’.

Chetna Makan is a former Bake-Off contestant who has become a full time chef, baker and YouTuber teaching her fans about the wonders of Indian cuisine. Chetna has a new cookbook, Chetna’s Healthy Indian, showing you that delicious Indian food can be healthy and simple. Instead of the time-consuming and complex recipes that we’re used to, her recipes are easy to make and fit into your busy schedule without having to settle for takeout. The Tandoori Pan-fried Sea Bream sounds fantastic.

Alexander Smalls is an American chef with two incredible restaurants, one of which was named ‘Best Restaurant in America’ by Esquire in 2014. His new cookbook Meals, Music, and Muses: Recipes from my African American Kitchen offers an array of recipes inspired by the American South and the food that has shaped the region. It’s full of Southern classics some with new approaches – I think the Prime Rib Roast with Crawfish Onion Gravy sounds delicious.

Lexie von Celsing

