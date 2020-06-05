5 Cookbooks Written By BAME Chefs And Food Connoisseurs

Jerelle Guy is an American cook who brings her cheerful personality into your kitchen through her cookbook Black Girl Baking: Wholesome Recipes Inspired by a Soulful Upbringing. Her recipes are intertwined with childhood memories, bringing your meals to life. She specifically uses baking as a sort of therapy to deal with the trauma that comes along with being a black woman. Her Brûléed Buttermilk Pie sounds delicious!
View this post on Instagram
Me in my kitchen 1.3 years later. My cookbook released 4 months ago, and this week it put me on the @forbes Under 30 channel! ⭐️😵 This cookbook was one of the most difficult projects I've ever made. It took countless hours of hard, physical, lonely work, and it was, and still is, a lot of emotional work too. It's crazy because most of the time I feel like I still don't know what the hell I'm doing or where on earth I'm headed, what project–of the 10 I have opened–to actually dive into to. I'm always telling people I'm in "transition" 🤷🏾♀️?? I just want to acknowledge and share this part of my journey that feels so messy when I'm in the thick of it. Sometimes I'm so caught up in the small things, the bigger picture is impossible to see, or I've just convinced myself I'm not strong enough to navigate through it. But then moments like this happen, when the veil lifts, and I come to the same realizations for the thousandth time 1. We are all exactly where we’re supposed to be RIGHT NOW on our own individual journeys. 2. When we make sure to do what we love everyday, the universe sends us all the things we need to keep on doing it. 3. Eventually, everything really does work itself out. Thank you so much @abigailcoughler for this beautiful piece! 💕💕💕I shared the link in the bio
Hooni Kim is a Michelin starred chef who teaches you how to cook Korean food in his cookbook My Korea: Traditional Flavours, Modern Recipes. This is the debut book of a chef who was awarded the first Michelin star for a Korean restaurant, which builds on traditional ingredients to create fantastic recipes. It offers a complete change to any routine you’ve built and will encourage you to step out of your comfort zone of pasta and chicken. I have my eye on the Dolsot Bibimbap (Sizzling Hot Stone Bowl Bibimbap).
View this post on Instagram
It took 7 long years but this book is FINALLY going on sale tonight at midnight on April 7th! 🕛 I have always shared my philosophy of Korean food through my restaurants’ cooking but now I get to do it with written words and beautiful photos. Although it’s officially a cookbook, the stories and recipes really encapture the passion I have for my culture, my homeland, My Korea. 🇰🇷 #mykorea
Bryant Terry is an American chef and activist with a deep interest in sustainable foods and encouraging interest in healthy foods. His new cookbook released this spring, Vegetable Kingdom: The abundant world of vegan recipes is a vegan cookbook full of flavourful and fun plant-based recipes that will change your approach to vegan food. The Dirty Cauliflower sounds like an amazing way to mix things up. His aim with the cookbook is to encourage you to ‘go forth and explore’.
Chetna Makan is a former Bake-Off contestant who has become a full time chef, baker and YouTuber teaching her fans about the wonders of Indian cuisine. Chetna has a new cookbook, Chetna’s Healthy Indian, showing you that delicious Indian food can be healthy and simple. Instead of the time-consuming and complex recipes that we’re used to, her recipes are easy to make and fit into your busy schedule without having to settle for takeout. The Tandoori Pan-fried Sea Bream sounds fantastic.
Alexander Smalls is an American chef with two incredible restaurants, one of which was named ‘Best Restaurant in America’ by Esquire in 2014. His new cookbook Meals, Music, and Muses: Recipes from my African American Kitchen offers an array of recipes inspired by the American South and the food that has shaped the region. It’s full of Southern classics some with new approaches – I think the Prime Rib Roast with Crawfish Onion Gravy sounds delicious.
View this post on Instagram
Better late than not at all… My man @alexmagloire threw this challenge upon me without warning and great surprise…. Challenges are not my thing but when Alex asked I thought long and hard…and then again and decided to be a team player…meaning do it! So here’s my response to the challenge… To my fellow candidates and men of value…I salute you all! Here’s the lingo…guys listen up…join the party! Challenge accepted ❤️🙏🏾❤️❤️💯💯 If I didn't tag you, please don't be offended, I tried to pick the men who I thought would accept the challenge. All too often our Kings are overlooked. Some will never understand the battles you face every day. Today I want to build you up because you are not only strong and handsome (pause). You are appreciated. Upload 1 picture of yourself… ONLY you. Then tag 25 or more Kings to do the same. Build yourself up instead of tearing yourself down and bring a Brother up along the way. ❤️❤️❤️❤️💯💯💯💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿 COPY AND PASTE If I tagged you, don't disappoint me, have some fun…do it….
Lexie von Celsing
Sources
Jerrelle Guy interview with Amy McKeever, ‘How I Got My Job: Blogger, Cookbook Author, and Food Stylist Jerrelle Guy’, Eater, <https://www.eater.com/young-guns-rising-stars/2019/10/25/20928910/jerrelle-guy-black-girl-baking-chocolate-for-basil-career-advice-interview> [accessed 12 June 2020]
Featured image courtesy of Scott Akerman via Flickr. Image license found here. No changes made to this image.
For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved!