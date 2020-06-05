Forgotten Feminists- Rosa Parks

Rosa Parks did much more than refuse to move from her seat in 1955; Isabelle looks at the incredible work Ms. Parks did before this monumental moment to help the movement towards equality. 65 years since Rosa Parks helped to spark the Civil Rights movement in America, black lives are still threatened.

Please be aware that this podcast contains mentions of violence and rape.

The link to educational books can be found here: https://www.distractify.com/p/books-to-educate-yourself-blm?fbclid=IwAR25mQiMyxp2nrb7v5_hUv2fuxZRUuYD4Bice54bRiSr0lw4bLk1LcX6gEs

Other resources and information about the Black Lives Matter movement can be found here: https://blacklivesmatter.com/resources/

