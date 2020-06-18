Hard To Talk About Podcast- Ep.3: No-one Asked Us, But We Answered Anyway! (Part 1)

The Hard to Talk About Podcast is all about things that are, well, hard to talk about. In this podcast the panel introduce a fun and relaxed segment all about advice giving. It’s pretty common to turn to the internet for advice these days, and most people love having a gander at other people’s problems, so they invited some guest panellists to help give advice to the helpless masses. Their advice ranges from pretty good to downright stupid, so come listen and have a laugh with us!

Luwa Adebanjo, Olivia White, Andrew Easton, Peridot Foot, Zac Tarsey

& Oliver Binns

Feature image courtesy of Impact Podcasts via Canva .

Sound effects courtesy of: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6G0hD6tZB7s, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qGubQZ9ZRHk,

https://www.pacdv.com/sounds/, https://sampleswap.org/filebrowser-new.php?d=VOCALS+and+SPOKEN+WORD%2F,

https://freesound.org/search/?q=hard+&f=&s=score+desc&advanced=0&g=1

Did you know we’re now on iTunes? Check out all your fave podcasts here. or more podcast content, as well as uni news, reviews, entertainment articles, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved!