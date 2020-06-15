Hard To Talk About Podcast- Ep.2: Dos And Don’ts Of Self Diagnosis

The Hard to Talk About Podcast is all about things that are, well, hart to talk about. The host panel is a group of students who love discussing and raising awareness for issues that are stigmatised, under discussed or seen as taboo. In their 2nd episode they discuss self diagnosis, a topic that is under fire from health care professionals and mental illness activists alike. They are joined by Dr Livvy White, a leading consultant physiatrist with the NHS, to discuss the benefits and downfalls of this issue and offer advice.

Please note, this episode contains references to sensitive topics such as sexual assault, that some listeners may find distressing.

Luwa Adebanjo, Olivia White, Andrew Easton & Oliver Binns

Feature image courtesy of Impact Podcasts via Canva .

Sound effects courtesy of: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6G0hD6tZB7s, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qGubQZ9ZRHk,

https://www.pacdv.com/sounds/, https://sampleswap.org/filebrowser-new.php?d=VOCALS+and+SPOKEN+WORD%2F,

https://freesound.org/search/?q=hard+&f=&s=score+desc&advanced=0&g=1

Did you know we’re now on iTunes? Check out all your fave podcasts here. or more podcast content, as well as uni news, reviews, entertainment articles, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved!