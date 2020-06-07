Important Info: Nottingham’s Black Lives Matter Protest

Today, Sunday 7 June, Nottingham’s Black Lives Matter event is due to take place at the Forest Recreation Ground at 12 noon.

Ahead of the protest Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping issued the following statement.

“Alongside our communities, my colleagues and I are saddened and appalled by the footage that has emerged from the US over recent days of the death of George Floyd at the hands of US police officers. We express our heartfelt sympathies to the family and loved ones of George Floyd and we acknowledge the current strength of feeling as well as the impact that incidents of this nature have on communities around the world. We are committed to working with our communities and Chief Constables to ensure that the principle of ‘the police are the public and the public are the police’ is worked towards and achieved, and that we deliver against the important commitments set out within the NPCC Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Strategy.”

It is important to note that the protest is taking place during a pandemic with COVID-19 still a significant threat to public health. So, here is some important advice to stay safe during the protest. If you have symptoms of coronavirus or have recently been in contact with anyone who has recently contracted the virus, it is advised that you do not attend the protest. Avoid using public transport by trying to walk to the protest destination and walk as much of the route of the protest as possible. Ensure that you social distance where possible. Finally, wear PPE at all times (a mask and gloves).

The protests happening across the country and the world can be seen as a symbol of unity in the face of unjust and discrimination. The time for change is now.

Mia Haffety

Feature image courtesy of Victoria Pickering via Flickr. No changes made to this image. Image license found here.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.