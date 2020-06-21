Travelling To Marches During COVID-19

Demonstrations across the UK have been sparked in protest of the unlawful murder of the African American man, George Floyd, while in police custody.

For the fourth weekend running, Black Lives Matter marches are continuing globally and nationally, in London, Nottingham, Manchester and Cardiff.

“This disproportionate figure exemplifies the structural inequalities of the UK faced by the BAME community”

The world is experiencing a severe coronavirus pandemic, with the UK hosting one of the worst death rates in the world. In addition, 34% of those dying from the virus in the UK have been from Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic communities (BAME). This disproportionate figure exemplifies the structural inequalities of the UK faced by the BAME community and demonstrates how no time is more important than now, to raise awareness and demand change.

Simple Tips to Follow:

Do not attend if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

Travel with your household

Wear a mask

Bring anti-bacterial hand gel

Maintain a safe distance from others

“There are endless ways to show support”

After returning from a march, self-isolate appropriately for 1-2 weeks

Remember that this is a black space: though important that non-POC are showing in solidarity, this is a place for listening, learning and supporting.

If you are not able to join, there are endless ways to show support: engage in conversations with family and friends, share petitions, promote black-owned businesses and write to your local MPs asking what they pledge to do to shift the system

IF you don’t own a mask, more often than not volunteers will be handing out disposable ones.

This post is in memorial of the countless UK black lives lost to police brutality and systematic racism:

Rashan Charles

Mark Duggan

Darren Cumberbatch

Edson Da Costa

Adrian McDonald

Nunu Cardoso

Olaseni Lewis

Sean Rigg

Daniel Adewole

Trevor Smith

Julian Cole

Sarah Reed

Jermaine Baker

Sheku Bayoh

Kevin Clarke

Leon Briggs

Anthony Grainger

Kingsley Burrell

Jacob Michael

Mzee Mohammed Daley

Derek Bennett

Azelle Rodney

#SayTheirName

Klara Hansen

Featured image courtesy of Fibonacci Blue via Flickr. Image licence found here. No changes were made to the image.

In article images courtesy of Klara Hansen.

