Travelling To Marches During COVID-19

Demonstrations across the UK have been sparked in protest of the unlawful murder of the African American man, George Floyd, while in police custody.
For the fourth weekend running, Black Lives Matter marches are continuing globally and nationally, in London, Nottingham, Manchester and Cardiff.
“This disproportionate figure exemplifies the structural inequalities of the UK faced by the BAME community”
The world is experiencing a severe coronavirus pandemic, with the UK hosting one of the worst death rates in the world. In addition, 34% of those dying from the virus in the UK have been from Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic communities (BAME). This disproportionate figure exemplifies the structural inequalities of the UK faced by the BAME community and demonstrates how no time is more important than now, to raise awareness and demand change.
Simple Tips to Follow:
- Do not attend if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms
- Travel with your household
- Wear a mask
- Bring anti-bacterial hand gel
- Maintain a safe distance from others
“There are endless ways to show support”
- After returning from a march, self-isolate appropriately for 1-2 weeks
- Remember that this is a black space: though important that non-POC are showing in solidarity, this is a place for listening, learning and supporting.
- If you are not able to join, there are endless ways to show support: engage in conversations with family and friends, share petitions, promote black-owned businesses and write to your local MPs asking what they pledge to do to shift the system
IF you don’t own a mask, more often than not volunteers will be handing out disposable ones.
This post is in memorial of the countless UK black lives lost to police brutality and systematic racism:
Rashan Charles
Mark Duggan
Darren Cumberbatch
Edson Da Costa
Adrian McDonald
Nunu Cardoso
Olaseni Lewis
Sean Rigg
Daniel Adewole
Trevor Smith
Julian Cole
Sarah Reed
Jermaine Baker
Sheku Bayoh
Kevin Clarke
Leon Briggs
Anthony Grainger
Kingsley Burrell
Jacob Michael
Mzee Mohammed Daley
Derek Bennett
Azelle Rodney
#SayTheirName
Klara Hansen
Featured image courtesy of Fibonacci Blue via Flickr. Image licence found here. No changes were made to the image.
In article images courtesy of Klara Hansen.
