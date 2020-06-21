Musicality: Upload Virtual Festival Showcase Interview, 27th-28th June 2020

As part of Nottingham’s Upload Virtual Festival, the university’s musical theatre society, Musicality, are putting on a showcase of their best songs. This interview covers their song choices and the inspiration behind their decisions.

The showcase will be performed from the 27th-28th June 2020, time tbc.

Daisy Forster, Lucy Boardman & Paolo Elias

Feature image courtesy of Upload Virtual Festival. No changes made to this image.

Did you know we’re now on iTunes? Check out all your fave podcasts here. or more podcast content, as well as uni news, reviews, entertainment articles, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved!